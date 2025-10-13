 Skip to content
13 October 2025 Build 20367786
Update notes via Steam Community

KKCKC 0.6.1 Version has been updated.


⌨️ mark indicates updates applied based on community feedback. Thank you always for your valuable opinions!

New Keycaps

  • Added 5 new ability keycaps.


Balance

  • Adjusted the abilities of multiple keycaps.
  • Improved the attack range of the "Black Switch." ⌨️


Visual

  • Improved the boss defeat effects.
  • Added throwing-type attack and explosion effects.


Bug Fix

  • Fixed UI bugs on the main screen. ⌨️
  • Fixed UI bugs in the Book Room. ⌨️
  • Fixed a scrolling bug occurring in the credits screen. ⌨️

Changed files in this update

