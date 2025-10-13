KKCKC 0.6.1 Version has been updated.
⌨️ mark indicates updates applied based on community feedback. Thank you always for your valuable opinions!
New Keycaps
- Added 5 new ability keycaps.
Balance
- Adjusted the abilities of multiple keycaps.
- Improved the attack range of the "Black Switch." ⌨️
Visual
- Improved the boss defeat effects.
- Added throwing-type attack and explosion effects.
Bug Fix
- Fixed UI bugs on the main screen. ⌨️
- Fixed UI bugs in the Book Room. ⌨️
- Fixed a scrolling bug occurring in the credits screen. ⌨️
Changed files in this update