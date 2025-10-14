Update Version: v0.13.53

Update Time: 2025/10/13 13:00 UTC

Patch Notes:

Shapeshifting will reset the number of attacks a hero can launch per turn.

Fixed an issue where using the Skip Battle Animation feature could cause the statuses of cards in your hand or on the battlefield to not be updated in real-time.

Fixed an issue in one Pack Shop where packs with the same name would contain the same cards.

Fixed an issue where, after bosses with the Even Split trait launched an attack, player pawns would also take split damage when attacking the boss.

Fixed an issue where the green border effect indicating that a hero can attack would remain after Shapeshifting.

Fixed an issue where a card's max Health could be reduced below 1. This issue caused some skills to be unable to target cards in your hand properly.

Fixed an issue where, when merging 3 cards, the preview would show an ascended card with buffs that exceeded the stack limit.

Fixed an issue where, after a boss generated an Intent, attacking that boss could cause the blue Intent border effect to disappear.

Fixed an issue where right-clicking Pan-Galactic Staff would cause its creatables to be shown as locked when viewed.