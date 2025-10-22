 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 Fellowship Escape From Duckov NINJA GAIDEN 4 Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 October 2025 Build 20367694 Edited 22 October 2025 – 15:52:28 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Great news, Champions!

We've been testing Pantheion on the Steam Deck and after a round of fixes and optimizations it's now fully playable!

Steam hasn't officially verified it yet since their review process is automated but we're happy to confirm that it runs smoothly in our internal tests.

If you run into any bugs, please leave a post in the Steam Discussions or on Discord.

What's next?

We're focusing on making Pantheion feel smoother and easier to play. Here's a peek at what's coming in the next update:

  • Checking current cards in the Altar and your Deck

  • GUI polish, like making card Ascension borders look more satisfying and clear

  • More VFX for extra juice and flair

Once that's done, we'll focus on more exciting content, such as:

  • More Primordials to challenge your divine strategy

  • New game modes to mix things up

  • Additional cards to expand your arsenal

  • & more!

Thanks again for all the support and playing our game! Keep the feedback coming and stay tuned for the next update.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3669451
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link