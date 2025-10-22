Great news, Champions!

We've been testing Pantheion on the Steam Deck and after a round of fixes and optimizations it's now fully playable!

Steam hasn't officially verified it yet since their review process is automated but we're happy to confirm that it runs smoothly in our internal tests.

If you run into any bugs, please leave a post in the Steam Discussions or on Discord.

What's next?

We're focusing on making Pantheion feel smoother and easier to play. Here's a peek at what's coming in the next update:

Checking current cards in the Altar and your Deck

GUI polish, like making card Ascension borders look more satisfying and clear

More VFX for extra juice and flair

Once that's done, we'll focus on more exciting content, such as:

More Primordials to challenge your divine strategy

New game modes to mix things up

Additional cards to expand your arsenal

& more!

Thanks again for all the support and playing our game! Keep the feedback coming and stay tuned for the next update.