13 October 2025 Build 20367480
- Updated Unity version due to a security issue on older versions of the engine.
Unity recently notified developers about a potential security issue with all older versions of their engine, so we have updated the version we build the game on to a patched release from Unity where this issue is fixed. For more details, read the post from Unity: https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01

- Frame drops that occurred when entering a new area and unloading the previous one have been fixed.
The unloading of assets now properly occurs during the load-screen instead of afterward.

- Memory management improvements; some objects which were not properly unloaded are now correctly released from memory.
In our experience, even after these fixes, some frame drops/lag can still start to occur after moving through multiple areas during extended sessions of play. We are looking to improve this further in the future, but in the meantime a workaround is to return to main menu and continue from there once you encounter lag-spikes/freezes.

