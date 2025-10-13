HELLO EVERYONE!!! i am here to announce that the first content update for Darkest Descent is now available!!!!!

this is a pretty big one, so sit down and buckle up!! heres a big giant list of some of the new features, touch ups, fixes and changes introduced this update!! also, if you wanna stay up to date with the latest info, see sneak peeks at what im working on, report a bug or just hang out make sure to join our discord!

new content

added new combat encounters

- rune reward rooms are now present before the boss in every environment

- mimics can occasionally be found in reward type rooms

added new item category, runes

- runes are a new set of passive items which can boost your stats and apply buffs at the start of combat, if the right conditions are met

added 7 new enemies

added 10 new skills

added 32 new runes

added 1 new status effect

added 1 new class



general changes

added a few new skill icons, and updated many others

updated a few status effect icons

edited warden's class selection sprite to make them look a lot more exhausted (poor guy)

increased enemy scaling rate slightly

increased boss scaling rate slightly

updated warden and fighter class descriptions

added display to show how many status effects a target has

changed poison damage formula, heavily decreased its damage



skill changes

a lot of skills felt like they didnt really perform their role as well as i was hoping they would, while others were overshadowing some other skills, so ive changed each of them accordingly and made each one feel a little more unique where it was needed

divide

- status effect changed to guard crush (previously wounded)

- applies status effect for 2 turns (down from 3)

bushwhack

- deals 2.75x base power (up from 2.75x)

- costs 17 ap (down from 18)

spirit surge

- costs 17 ap (up from 16)

thunderclap

- deals 0.65x base power (down from 1.3x)

- generates 3 ap (previously costed 3 ap)

magic dagger

- deals 0.65x base power (up from 0.45)

flex

- heals 1.25x base power (down from 2x)

- costs 6 ap (up from 5)

cure powder

- heals 1x base power (down from 2x)

focus

- heals 1.7x base power (up from 1.6x)

- costs 7 ap (up from 5)

pep talk

- applies status for 5 turns (up from 2)

- costs 11 ap (up from 5)



class changes

the classes are in a pretty good state right now in my opinion, some of their skills seem to need a bit of work though so ive started on that here

mage

stat changes

-gains 2.65 power per level (down from 2.75)

mana sprout

- costs 14 ap (down from 15)

- no longer damages target (oops!)

warden

observe

- now targets enemy (previously targeted caster)

- status effect changed to fear (previously armored)

- generates 3 ap (down from 4)

myceliophile

pixie ring

- costs 13 ap (down from 16)



enemy changes

lots of enemies feel pretty fair and unique right now, there were a few outliers though so i wanted to tweak them a lil bit to make them more fun to fight

rushroom

- now has 30 armor (down from 40)

mushrimp

- now has 35 armor (down from 50)

wayfarer

- now has 40 armor (down from 55)

- gains 15.5 health per level (down from 16)

fragment

- now has 110 base health (down from 120)

wraith

- now has 80 base health (down from 90)

spark

- gains 4.2 power per level (up from 4)

oakbeast

- now has 360 base health (down from 400)

- gains 2.15 power per level (up from 1.85)

stalker

- gains 5.3 power per level (up from 5.2)

- gains 45 health per level (up from 40)

bug fixes