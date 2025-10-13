NOTE: debug shortcuts are still active; no need to test until 0.7;
NEW
- Dialogues
- Some Flowers
- Main menu, in preparation for the 0.7
- Loadingscreen tooltips :> (+2)
- Puzzles
- Some fake light bounces
- Boards model (only the top for now) [BY THE POWER OF BEVEL]
CHANGED
- Some Trees
- Removed some hints for one puzzle
- Drastically reduced the geometry for the characters in the echoes
[Note: they are still only meant to be placeholders]
- Removed old ugly code for "cause-effect" and standardized reactions.
(Only relevant for the developer, end result should not change)
(I may have missed some old stuff using old code to fix/change)
- The walls related to puzzles in the desert
- Loading and unloading ranges of certain indoor areas
- Map background image to a different placeholder (the previous one was too spoilery)
- Redone completely the boards surrounded by four columns and their unlock conditions (still missing two)
- A (word) puzzle for a (maze) puzzle
- Decreased the height of the fences in the province (can now be jumped)
- Retired a math puzzle and made a new one in its stead
MAJOR FIXES
- Removed a way-too-easy-to-do skip in the upper desert and fixed various rock formations
- Changed a timeline inconsistency in the story
- "Unstuck" now unload unneeded areas/levels
- A bug related to fullscreen mode resetting when reopening the settings menu
- Audio related bug when launching the game
- Bug related to game settings resetting when switching between levels
(I thought I had already fixed this, but I couldn't find any "settings" references in the "level loader" related blueprints, so I changed how they are loaded)
- an ID mishap that made a lot of secret doors opening on their own
MINOR FIXES
- Certain sound effects will only play once, and not everytime the game is loaded
[Will evaluate through feedback if I will need to add more]
- Collision of Labirinthean Boards
- A cylindrical LOD popping in too early
- Added pattern to a labirinthean platform
- Controls menu re-organized a bit, and the "unbindable" controls list is now not scrolling and always visible
- Using a controller and then moving the camera with the mouse will have weird speed; this is because moving the mouse only was not checked against the switch between controller and Mouse&Keyboard controls (and thus was not changing the sensitivity of the camera); now it is being done; this is a very niche scenario but still better to keep it bug free. Just in case. Just in case.
- Maybe fixed a path to go out of bounds
- And old board type that was separate from the global one and so had some ugly old code
- Adjusted the color of a puzzle to make up for the change in color of the trees
OTHER
-Optimization: instanced various final meshes
-Anything I might have missed
POSSIBLE ISSUES
Some untested puzzles might have a negative reaction to me deleting some old code. I havn't been able to
test them all yet, but this list is becoming too big for a minor patch so I will continue testing later.
As mentioned in the discord, "0.7 is coming sometime between Saturday 18th and Tuesday 21st, unless something bad happen".
Stay cheer, eat fresh, happy day!
Changed files in this update