Drastically reduced the geometry for the characters in the echoes

Removed old ugly code for "cause-effect" and standardized reactions.

The walls related to puzzles in the desert



Loading and unloading ranges of certain indoor areas



Map background image to a different placeholder (the previous one was too spoilery)



Redone completely the boards surrounded by four columns and their unlock conditions (still missing two)



A (word) puzzle for a (maze) puzzle



Decreased the height of the fences in the province (can now be jumped)



Retired a math puzzle and made a new one in its stead



Removed a way-too-easy-to-do skip in the upper desert and fixed various rock formations



Changed a timeline inconsistency in the story



"Unstuck" now unload unneeded areas/levels



A bug related to fullscreen mode resetting when reopening the settings menu



Audio related bug when launching the game



Bug related to game settings resetting when switching between levels

(I thought I had already fixed this, but I couldn't find any "settings" references in the "level loader" related blueprints, so I changed how they are loaded)



(I thought I had already fixed this, but I couldn't find any "settings" references in the "level loader" related blueprints, so I changed how they are loaded) an ID mishap that made a lot of secret doors opening on their own



Certain sound effects will only play once, and not everytime the game is loaded

[Will evaluate through feedback if I will need to add more] Collision of Labirinthean Boards



A cylindrical LOD popping in too early



Added pattern to a labirinthean platform



Controls menu re-organized a bit, and the "unbindable" controls list is now not scrolling and always visible



Using a controller and then moving the camera with the mouse will have weird speed; this is because moving the mouse only was not checked against the switch between controller and Mouse&Keyboard controls (and thus was not changing the sensitivity of the camera); now it is being done; this is a very niche scenario but still better to keep it bug free. Just in case. Just in case.



Maybe fixed a path to go out of bounds



And old board type that was separate from the global one and so had some ugly old code



Adjusted the color of a puzzle to make up for the change in color of the trees



