 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum Football Manager 26 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 13 October 2025 Build 20367261 Edited 13 October 2025 – 14:13:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Development Update #21

Generator and Equipment

Ver. v.1.2.0.0

If you encounter problems such as game crashes after the update, please check our general solutions first.
https://steamcommunity.com/app/1377380/discussions/0/3061869473048903178/



[New Building]

- The Hydrogen Generator has been added.
- This building can only be constructed on water.

[New Equipment]

- Dr. Cleon’s equipment has been added.
- A free skin has been added.
- You can use it for free from the Skin tab.

[Fixes]

- A link to the new game has been added to the main menu.
Try the demo and add it to your wishlist to support us!


Please send a crash report with specifics if a crash occurs.
If you have any problems, please send an email with the form below.
[Game Version]
[Bug]
[How to Replicate]
[Single/Multi?]
[Host/Guest?]
[Screenshot/Video if possible]

Email : support@jacktostudios.com

If you send the save file too, it will be very helpful for verification.
The save files are in “%LocalAppData%LFSavedSaveGames”.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Night of the Dead Content Depot 1377381
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link