Development Update #21

Generator and Equipment





Ver. v.1.2.0.0

If you encounter problems such as game crashes after the update, please check our general solutions first.

[New Building]

- The Hydrogen Generator has been added.

- This building can only be constructed on water.





[New Equipment]

- Dr. Cleon’s equipment has been added.

- A free skin has been added.

- You can use it for free from the Skin tab.





[Fixes]

- A link to the new game has been added to the main menu.

Try the demo and add it to your wishlist to support us!





Please send a crash report with specifics if a crash occurs.

If you have any problems, please send an email with the form below.

[Game Version]

[Bug]

[How to Replicate]

[Single/Multi?]

[Host/Guest?]

[Screenshot/Video if possible]



Email : support@jacktostudios.com



If you send the save file too, it will be very helpful for verification.

The save files are in “%LocalAppData%LFSavedSaveGames”.