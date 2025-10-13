Development Update #21
Generator and Equipment
Ver. v.1.2.0.0
If you encounter problems such as game crashes after the update, please check our general solutions first.
https://steamcommunity.com/app/1377380/discussions/0/3061869473048903178/
[New Building]
- The Hydrogen Generator has been added.
- This building can only be constructed on water.
[New Equipment]
- Dr. Cleon’s equipment has been added.
- A free skin has been added.
- You can use it for free from the Skin tab.
[Fixes]
- A link to the new game has been added to the main menu.
Try the demo and add it to your wishlist to support us!
Please send a crash report with specifics if a crash occurs.
If you have any problems, please send an email with the form below.
[Game Version]
[Bug]
[How to Replicate]
[Single/Multi?]
[Host/Guest?]
[Screenshot/Video if possible]
Email : support@jacktostudios.com
If you send the save file too, it will be very helpful for verification.
The save files are in “%LocalAppData%LFSavedSaveGames”.
Changed files in this update