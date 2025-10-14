This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The Bard Enters the Stage!

Welcome to the Grand After Show Party!

On 28th October, just two weeks shy, the bard and the new DLC “The Boglands” will arrive. As a preparation we’ll make the free update available on our Experimental Branch. Aside from the Bard it consists of several smaller changes and improvements, including performance improvements.

Experimental Update: 14th October

Live Update Expected: 28th October

You can join the experimental branch by right-clicking Halls of Torment in your library and then going into the properties. From there: Betas -> Beta Participation -> experimental





The Bard

Will greet you for an encore after you’ve seen the outro cutscene.

If you have already beaten the game, the Bard will automatically arrive.

Along with the Bard there will be a new quest board.

The Bard’s Mark lets you select a Bard ability with any other character.

Bard Abilities

The Bard will have six unique abilities.

Each ability will be unlocked from the start.

You can unlock additional traits and upgrades through the quest board.

Each ability has 2 core upgrades and at least one upgrade related to a status effect.

Bard abilities are synchronized with the three new music tracks in the game.

Metal Power

When selecting the Bard, you must choose one of the three tracks to play with.

The beats of the music trigger the bard’s abilities.

When leveling up, the music becomes more intense.

It is possible to unlock the new tracks for all other characters.

On release we’ll add the new tracks to the OST.

Other Changes

In the “Settings -> Input Methods” a new option “Manual Trait Selection” can be found to change that level up screens open automatically so that they manually need to be triggered.

Added 6 new artifacts. 3 related to the bard and 3 new generic ones.

Some artifacts can now be obtained through quests.

Done a slight rebalancing of the Torment Ranks to have a less drastic increase per level. (Health x1.11 -> x1.09, Defense x1.10 -> x1.09, Movement Speed +1.5% -> +1.0%)

Changed that Ancient Signets add +50% Damage to specific abilities they apply.

Added rare Ancient Signets.

When a PS5 controller is connected, button prompts will swap to match the PS5.

Improved settings navigation via gamepad.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where pointers to collected objects would be still displayed even if it had been picked up.

Fixed an issue with discarding items during a run with the gamepad and also selecting marks with the gamepad.

Fixed an issue where Damage, Health and Force would show the wrong buff amount for shard upgrades.

Fix: Master’s Vice artifact would not properly reduce the player’s Max Health.

Stay Fresh!