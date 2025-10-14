 Skip to content
14 October 2025 Build 20367116 Edited 14 October 2025 – 03:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Added

  • Increased the maximum number of customers allowed in the shop

  • Added 1200×800 resolution option

  • In normal card battles, if a player wins by using more than 3 cards, that round will be skipped automatically

  • Added a new option for restock employees: after finishing restocking regular card packs, they will now place any special card packs into the special pack shelf (special pack boxes on the ground are ignored)（The employees will randomly select a special shelf for storage.）

Optimized

  • Grass-type dividers now block AI pathfinding

  • Adjusted the cat’s minimum recycle price to 0.01

Fixed

  • Fixed an issue where the cat could interact with 8th and 9th generation items

  • Fixed an issue where employees would not pick up a box if it had already been placed on a shelf

  • Possibly fixed an issue where customers’ eyes emitted light

  • Possibly fixed a LowLevelFatalError crash issue

  • Possibly fixed an issue where customers could get stuck during checkout

