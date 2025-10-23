Welcome to v8.5: A Lightful Love (OCT 23 ~ DEC 31)!

Update Content

★ New SD-type S-rank Battlesuit "Hi♪ Love Elf♥"

"Hi♪ Love Elf♥" is an SD-type Ice DMG dealer who can guide her little messengers or scatter Love Blossoms for a dazzling offensive. By locking onto her flower cluster with her Ultimate, she can deploy Ever-Blooming Garden across the battlefield to complement her attacks.

During Stellar Outburst, Elysia can deploy Love's Expanse around her to provide buffs for her team. When Love's Expanse reaches its maximum level, or when she fires the maximum number of arrows with her charged Ultimate, she can gather light to perform a radiant Link Ultimate against enemies on the field.

*You can obtain the new battlesuit and her recommended equipment in the following ways:

1. Battlesuit Supply "Love Planted in Dream Orchard" now available. The featured S-rank battlesuit "Hi♪ Love Elf♥" is guaranteed in 90 drops, with the first 10x drops free.

2. Equipment Supply is now available for a limited time! Recommended for Hi♪ Love Elf♥: Bow "Pure Love's Whisper" and "Blissful Days" stigma set drop rates UP!

3. "Whispers of Love" login event begins. Log in for 7 days to obtain Blissful Days Stigma Option x1, Serrated Comedy Stigma Option x1, 120 Crystals, and more. Open the Stigma Option to choose from one of the corresponding stigmata.

4. "Blissful Days" stigma set is craftable. Forging a stigma requires Source Prism x2 and Ether Fuel x600.

★ New equipment recommended for Herrscher of Rebirth: Divine Key "Sea-Cleansing Floret" and "Serrated Comedy" stigma set!

Divine Keys for Herrscher of Rebirth: Sea-Cleansing Floret and PRI-ARM Sea-Cleansing Floret: Reciprocity debut! When Herrscher of Rebirth is equipped with them, activate Astral Ring Specialization: World Star to change her Weapon Skill.

*You can obtain her recommended equipment in the following ways:

1. Equipment Supply is open for a limited time! Herrscher of Rebirth's recommended equipment Divine Key "Sea-Cleansing Floret" and "Serrated Comedy" stigma set are available with increased drop rates!

2. Participate in the login event to get Serrated Comedy Stigma Option x1. Open it to receive one of Herrscher of Rebirth's new recommended stigmata.

3. "Serrated Comedy" stigma set is craftable. Forging a stigma requires Source Prism x2 and Ether Fuel x600.

★ Bonuses Event: Dreamland Treasures

Reach into dreams and find special gifts for you!

Dreamland Treasures begins soon! During the event, complete missions to get shop tokens Wishing Stars, which can be used to exchange for Sincerest Affection Option, a Prism Stigma Direct Level-Up Coupon, Honkai Shards, and more!

★ Main Story Part 2 Chapter X: Reunited Under the Light of Faith

How long must one endure the darkness to glimpse a single star?

New main story Reunited Under the Light of Faith begins soon. Complete the main story to claim Crystals, Dreamseeker Chips, Source Prisms, and more!

★ Featured Event: With You! Youthful Dreams

A wonderful campus life thus begins. But somehow, it's not exactly what was imagined. ...Don't worry, the Messenger of Love never disappoints!

Featured event "With You! Youthful Dreams" begins soon! Control Assisties to dodge enemy attacks, upgrade weapons and stats, and complete the final trial stage! Play the event to obtain Valkyrie Blastmetal's new outfit "Brainiac Dark Lord", Crystals, Campus of Love Emblem, Source Prisms, and more!

★ Version Event: Ellie in Wonderland

With hope in the heart and luggage on the back, embark on a fantastic adventure in the land of dreams!

Featured event "Ellie in Wonderland" begins soon! Move Cube-lysia and solve puzzles in environments. Use little messengers and hearts strategically to unlock mechanisms and reach the goal to win! Play the event to obtain Crystals, Ancient Willpowers, Source Prisms, and more!

★ Version Event: Yippee Arcade

"French fries? Cola? Got everything? Alright, let's head to the arcade!"

Featured event "Yippee Arcade" begins soon! Compete against your friends to find the true match-three master! Play to obtain Sugary Vacation Outfit Option, Crystals, Source Prisms, Honkai Shards, Yippee Master Emblem, and more!

★ Login Events: Whispers of Love, Carnival Gifts, and Secret Garden's Enchantment

After the v8.5 update until 04:00, DEC 31, log in for 8 days to claim Blissful Days Stigma Option x1, Serrated Comedy Stigma Option x1, 120 Crystals, and more!

From 12:00, OCT 27 to 12:00, NOV 21, log in to claim 10x Carnival Battlesuit Supply Cards x2 for v8.5's Carnival Battlesuit Supply.

From 04:00, NOV 2 to 04:00, DEC 31, log in for 7 days to receive Striding Upon Light Battlesuit Option x1 and Illuminated Truths Supply Option x3! Open Striding Upon Light Battlesuit Option to choose one from the following: Herrscher of Truth Character Card x1, Herrscher of Human: Ego Character Card x1, Herrscher of Truth Rank-Up Stamp x5, Herrscher of Human: Ego Rank-Up Stamp x5, or Ancient Willpower x600. Open Illuminated Truths Supply Option to choose one one from the following: Battlesuit Supply Card x5, Equipment Supply Card x5, or 1200 Crystals.

★ Limited-time Event: Love's Blessed Gifts

From 10:00, NOV 6 to 11:59, DEC 4, complete missions on the Journey of the Heart page to obtain betting coupons to enter a raffle! Win an Elysia figure, custom Bluetooth earphones, Paladin BP Unlock Coupon, Crystals, and more!

★ Special Event: Carnival Spend Bonuses

Carnival Spend Bonuses is available after the v8.5 update until 12:00, DEC 5. Spend 30,000 Crystals (excluding Returnee Support) to obtain Jovial Deception: Shadowdimmer's new outfit "Whitewave Topper"! Spend a specific number of Crystals to obtain Carnival Annulons. Use Carnival Annulons to purchase Mad Pleasure: Shadowbringer Character Card x1, Mad Pleasure: Shadowbringer Rank-Up Stamp x6, Deepspace Anchor: First Light Rank-Up Stamp x6, and more at the shop!

★ Hyperion Arsenal

New Weapons: Bow "Pure Love's Whisper", PRI-ARM Bow "Pure Love's Whisper: Heart's Wish", Scythe "Sea-Cleansing Floret", PRI-ARM Scythe "Sea-Cleansing Floret: Reciprocity"

New Stigmata: "Blissful Days" Stigma Set, "Serrated Comedy" Stigma Set

Game Adjustments & Optimizations

☆☆☆☆☆ Battlesuits ☆☆☆☆☆

The following data are at max skill level:

◆ Behold! Fate-Defying Dragon

Edited the skill description of Evil Dragon's Dogma from "when Stellar Outburst ends" to "after Stellar Outburst ends". This is only a text correction, and it does not affect the actual skill effects.

◆ Planar Armament: Warped Spacetime

1. Adjusted the Astral Ring skill effects of Sky Arc Star: Homing Pigeon: When she is not the leader and during Stellar Outburst, the first QTE of Planar Armament: Warped Spacetime will fully restore Scorch. Added the effect where her next Ultimate will cast Condensed Thunder. The condition for restoring 140/128 SP has been edited from after the first hit of Pierced Sun/Rainless Skies to after the first hit of Pierced Sun/Rainless Skies/Condensed Thunder.

2. Fixed an issue where the skill "Fearless" sometimes restored incorrect Astral Ring Intensity values.

3. Fixed an issue where the Drifting Edge model sometimes glitched in the Valkyrie screen's Appreciation Mode.

◆ Thousand-Faced Maestro: Cameo!

Fixed an issue where her animation sometimes glitched when taking hits in Part 2's Open World.

◆ Mad Pleasure: Shadowbringer

Fixed an issue where with Wheel of Destiny activated, players sometimes were unable to tap and trigger Phantom support attacks during Stellar Outburst.

◆ Valkyrie Blastmetal

Fixed an issue with abnormal eyebrow color in her default outfit.

◆ Herrscher of Human: Ego

Fixed an issue where voice lines sometime repeated abnormally during finalization animation.

◆ Miss Pink Elf♪

Fixed an issue where error messages sometimes abnormally appeared when she was equipped with Flawless Benediction or Flawless Benediction: Legacy and being hit by certain enemies' throws.

◆ Divine Prayer

Fixed an issue with clipping of the Winter Princess outfit on the Valkyrie screen.

◆ Others

1. Added the character trait tag "Summoned Entity" to the Valkyrie system.

2. Fixed an issue where some Valkyries' pupil highlight rendering sometimes glitched.

☆☆☆☆☆ Weapons ☆☆☆☆☆

◆ Draconic Sky-Scorching Fury & Draconic Sky-Scorching Fury: Ultra!

1. Improved weapon active's text description: "Enhanced Weapon Skill" changed to "Rampant Dragon Claws". This is only a text correction, and it does not affect the actual effects.

2. Optimized weapon visual effects.

☆☆☆☆☆ Stigmata ☆☆☆☆☆

◆ Phantom of the Fog set

Fixed an issue where recommended characters were not available for the stigmata.

☆☆☆☆☆ AstralOps ☆☆☆☆☆

◆ Chenxue

Edited the skill description for SP recovery skill "Luminous Echo": "With Grail of Infinitude activated: after enabling Stellar Outburst, when the character uses Ultimate, gains 10 Astral Ring Intensity (CD: 12s; calculated independently for each character; can trigger up to 3 times for a team, and the trigger count is reset after enabling Stellar Outburst)." This is only a text correction, and it does not affect the actual effects.

☆☆☆☆☆ Gameplay ☆☆☆☆☆

◆ Part 2 Main Story

1. New map: Difeng.

2. Fixed an issue in Part 2 Main Story Interlude: Yet the Stars Still Sparkle where Planar Armament: Warped Spacetime sometimes could not enter Stellar Outburst during the mission "Keep looking for the entrance to the First Sector."

◆ Superstring Dimension

1. New stage: Meltdown: Perilous, featuring Meteoroid: Paros as the main enemy.

2. New stage: Dominance: Perilous, featuring Fu Hua as the main enemy.

3. New stage: Frosthelm: Perilous, featuring Meteroid: Epernay as the main enemy.

4. New stage: Meltdown: Perilous, featuring Flying Fish: Patrol Force as the main enemy.

5. Fixed an issue in Quantum: Perilous (main enemy: Valrahal) where Behold! Fate-Defying Dragon sometimes moved outside the camera view.

6. Fixed an issue where boss Jade Knight in Thunderbane: Perilous might wrongly get attacked during entry animation.

◆ Memorial Arena

1. New SSS-rank boss: Meteoroid: Paros.

2. Optimized the voice frequency of SS boss Masked Fool Sampo when hit.

3. Fixed an issue where the model of SSS boss Bygone Deliverance sometimes did not disappear after phase change.

4. Fixed an issue where obstructions sometimes occurred during SSS boss Litost · Cinders of the Night's phase change when frame rates were low.

◆ Elysian Realm

1. Added special adjustments and exclusive signets to Herrscher of Rebirth when she is equipped with Sea-Cleansing Floret or Sea-Cleansing Floret: Reciprocity.

2. Made special adjustment to Stygian Nymph: Crit Rate increases by 30%, Total DMG dealt increases by 70%.

3. Fixed an issue where Herrscher of Rebirth's exclusive Signet Blessing of Decay sometimes abnormally dealt additional damage for each hit of Combo ATK and Joint Combo ATK.

4. Adjusted Herrscher of Rebirth's Special Adjustment: Passive Skill Adjustment: When not equipped with Divine Key "Sea-Cleansing Floret" or PRI-ARM "Sea-Cleansing Floret: Reciprocity", she remains in Soul Shaper form. Otherwise, she remains in Life Binder form. Added effect: In Life Binder Form, Combo and Joint Combo deal an additional 1060% ATK of Physical DMG.

5. Adjusted the values of Stygian Nymph's exclusive Signet.

☆☆☆☆☆ Battle Pass ☆☆☆☆☆

1. Added the following purchasable items to v8.5 BP Materials (Knight BP/Paladin BP required):

[Character Card/Rank-Up Stamps] Mad Pleasure: Shadowbringer Character Card/Rank-Up Stamps, Mad Pleasure: Shadowbringer Rank-Up Stamps

[Weapon] Banquet Rose

2. Added the following purchasable items to Reserve Works:

[Character Card/Rank-Up Stamps] Herrscher of Truth Character Card/Rank-Up Stamps, Herrscher of Truth Rank-Up Stamps

[Weapons] Key of Ascension, Twirling Glaze

[Stigmata] In the Name of Truth Set, Exotic Lamp Set

3. Unlock Paladin BP to get "Arrow of Love Ribbon".

4. Updated character Fragment rewards in Knight BP and Paladin BP to Mad Pleasure: Shadowbringer Fragments.

5. Unlock Knight BP/Paladin BP to get BP Robevyom v8.5. Open it to receive one of the following: Simply Orange (outfit), Everdream (outfit), Indelible Memories (outfit), Sandy Coast (outfit), or 8000 Asterite.

☆☆☆☆☆ Returnee Support ☆☆☆☆☆

1. New battlesuits obtainable in Valkyrie Reinforcements:

Target Battlesuits: S-rank battlesuit "Lone Destruction: Shadowchaser", A-rank battlesuit "Valkyrie Blastmetal"

Other Battlesuits: A-rank battlesuit "Sündenjäger", A-rank battlesuit "Wolf's Dawn", A-rank battlesuit "Valkyrie Triumph"

2. New equipment obtainable in Equipment Reinforcements:

4★ Weapon: Rapid-Shot Crossbow "Burn the Long Night"

4★ Stigmata: A Forged Light Set

☆☆☆☆☆ Shop ☆☆☆☆☆

◆ Exchange House

Added weapon "Astral Rend: White Dwarf", weapon "Purana Phantasma", stigma set "Schicksal Mentor", and stigma set "Feline Guardian".

◆ Supply Shop

Replaced Herrscher of Human: Ego Rank-Up Stamps with Deepspace Anchor: First Light Rank-Up Stamps.

◆ War Treasury

1. Added Silverwing: N-EX Character Card and Fragments, Palatinus Equinox Character Card and Souls, and Spina Astera Character Card and Fragments.

2. Changed the purchase currency for Dea Anchora Character Card and Fragments, Herrscher of Thunder Character Card and Souls, Bright Knight: Excelsis Character Card and Fragments, Azure Empyrea Character Card and Souls, Jade Knight Character Card and Fragments to Ancient Willpower.

☆☆☆☆☆ System ☆☆☆☆☆

◆ Foundry

You can now craft G4 stigma "Li Sushang: Shenzhou Reminiscence," Prism Stigma set "Blissful Days," Prism Stigma set "Serrated Comedy," PRI-ARM "Pure Love's Whisper: Heart's Wish," and PRI-ARM "Sea-Cleansing Floret: Reciprocity" directly.

◆ Dorm Supply

Added S-rank Character Cards for Helical Contraption, Herrscher of Human: Ego, Jade Knight, Herrscher of Truth, Herrscher of Finality, and Dreamweaver.

◆ Bridge Interactions

Added interactive animations and voice lines for Hi♪ Love Elf♥.

◆ Achievements

Added the achievement for obtaining Hi♪ Love Elf♥.

◆ Dorm

Hi♪ Love Elf♥ can now move into the Dorm. Added her interactions and events.

◆ Others

1. Reset the rewards for regular invitation events on the Share Invitation page.

2. Added 2700-day login rewards for Login Emblem.

3. Added the V-Sync setting to the graphics settings for PC.

4. Fixed an issue in Main Story Chapter VI, stage 6-3 "Act 1: Tower of Babel" where items sometimes fell off the map.

5. Fixed an issue in Main Story Chapter VI, stage 6-5 "Act 2: Underground Prisoner" where the enemy Girl in the Incubator sometimes moved out of the map.

6. Fixed an issue in Main Story Chapter XI, stage 11-1 "Act 1: Myriad Sea" where a black screen sometimes occurred during stage finalization.

7. Fixed an issue where water surface rendering glitched in some scenes.