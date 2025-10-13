 Skip to content
13 October 2025 Build 20366798 Edited 13 October 2025 – 20:33:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This is a tiny update that just contains a fresh build of the game from the lastest version of Unity, thereby closing the possible security hole CVE-2025-59489 discovered in the Unity engine. There is no evidence that this bug has been exploited, and now it never will be.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2888031
