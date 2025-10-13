This build has not been seen in a public branch.

- Pared down and condensed several things in the options menu.

- Set the Z level view range to automatically see everything. Previously, by default, you couldn't see all the way up or down. It was still simulated, it was just hidden, so there should be no real performance effects.

- Firearm suppressors now use sound multipliers instead of flat reduction.

- Bronze anvils no longer require hammers or shovels, instead using casting molds or a box with some sand.

- Triffids are no longer edible unless you are a post-threshold cattle or rabbit mutant. Their "flesh" contains some toxins.

- Save compression is now automatic and mandatory. This will let me get cloud save stuff set up.

- Profession skill boosts are now applied before skills are purchased in the skill tab, meaning the cost of raising a skill which is boosted by a profession will be higher.

- Tentatively re-enabled NPC needs, as I discovered they were not able to digest things with that turned off. I had initially planned to omit this DDA feature from TLG, but I've backported a lot of updates to it and it's now quite convenient. The easiest way to keep your people fed is to use a faction camp board (the barebones camp is great for this) or press # to find the distribute food faction job. This sends all the food into an abstracted larder that NPCs will automatically feed themselves from.

- Tree felling no longer destroys impregnable bunkers. It's a tree, not a wrecking ball.

- Removed brutal strike from scythes and gave them sweep instead.

- Standardized weapon training recipes.

- Fixed some bugs with protective lenses CBM.

- Made all night vision mutations passive rather than active.

- Removed achievements and conducts related to gaining your first mutation.

- NPCs can now use training recipes.

- NPCs can now craft liquids.

- Fixed copy-from damage inheritance.

- fixed NPC wield message.

- Fixed rot randomization.

- Fixed phase immersion suit not granting grounding when powered off.

- Fixed reconstituted milk not having any calories.

- Added drying recipes for canola stalks.

- Removed opinion gain when failing to recruit a character. Capped opinion gain when chatting with followers.

- Fixed a few segfaults.

- Fixed a bunch of other mapgen stuff.