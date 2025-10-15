 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Marvel Rivals Call of Duty®
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 October 2025 Build 20366744 Edited 15 October 2025 – 12:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear players,

We’re bringing you the first update for Luto, focused on improving the gameplay experience based on your feedback. Below you can find the full list of changes:

  • Added support for ultrawide monitors.

  • Added controller vibration, which can be toggled on or off in the options menu.

  • Fully revised Korean localization.

  • Minor fixes to English and Spanish localizations.

  • Added visual support to a puzzle that previously relied solely on sound.

  • Added brightness (gamma) adjustment in the options menu.

  • Added a new accessibility option to make the "Resist" action easier.

  • Fixed the "COLLECTOR OF..." achievements so it’s no longer necessary to collect all items in a single playthrough.

  • Fixed an issue where subtitles could extend beyond the screen when set to large size.

  • Other minor fixes and improvements.

- The Broken Bird Games Team.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1729741
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link