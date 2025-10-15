Dear players,

We’re bringing you the first update for Luto, focused on improving the gameplay experience based on your feedback. Below you can find the full list of changes:

Added support for ultrawide monitors.

Added controller vibration, which can be toggled on or off in the options menu.

Fully revised Korean localization.

Minor fixes to English and Spanish localizations.

Added visual support to a puzzle that previously relied solely on sound.

Added brightness (gamma) adjustment in the options menu.

Added a new accessibility option to make the "Resist" action easier.

Fixed the "COLLECTOR OF..." achievements so it’s no longer necessary to collect all items in a single playthrough.

Fixed an issue where subtitles could extend beyond the screen when set to large size.