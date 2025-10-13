 Skip to content
13 October 2025 Build 20366724 Edited 13 October 2025 – 10:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone! 👋

We’ve pushed a small hotfix to clean up a few pesky issues and improve the flow a bit. Here’s what’s changed:

🛠 Fixes & Changes

  • You no longer have to pay to put your hammers back in the toolkit.

  • Fixed an issue with the cast rod power minigame, it won’t click three times anymore.

  • The player now stops moving when opening the menu, instead of continuing to auto-run.

That’s it for this one! Thanks as always for the quick reports and feedback, it helps us patch things up fast. 💙

