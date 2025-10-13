Hey everyone! 👋

We’ve pushed a small hotfix to clean up a few pesky issues and improve the flow a bit. Here’s what’s changed:

🛠 Fixes & Changes

You no longer have to pay to put your hammers back in the toolkit.

Fixed an issue with the cast rod power minigame, it won’t click three times anymore.

The player now stops moving when opening the menu, instead of continuing to auto-run.

That’s it for this one! Thanks as always for the quick reports and feedback, it helps us patch things up fast. 💙