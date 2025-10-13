 Skip to content
13 October 2025 Build 20366455 Edited 13 October 2025 – 11:59:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1. Fixed an issue where abnormal Illusion Building data caused some players’ save files to fail to load.
2. Fixed an issue where the Royal Palace Altar in the Royal City became stuck after triggering the tech [Brave New World].
3. Fixed an issue where the Auto-Select Recovery Path option was not checked automatically.
4. Adjusted the drop items for the [Buried Past] storyline in [Depths of the Forest].

Changed files in this update

Windows steamglobal 噗噗的冒险乐园 Content Depot 1683381
Windows 64-bitsteamchinaSimplified Chinese Depot 1683383
