1. Fixed an issue where abnormal Illusion Building data caused some players’ save files to fail to load.
2. Fixed an issue where the Royal Palace Altar in the Royal City became stuck after triggering the tech [Brave New World].
3. Fixed an issue where the Auto-Select Recovery Path option was not checked automatically.
4. Adjusted the drop items for the [Buried Past] storyline in [Depths of the Forest].
Ver. 1.0.9 Bug Fixes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows steamglobal 噗噗的冒险乐园 Content Depot 1683381
- Loading history…
Windows 64-bitsteamchinaSimplified Chinese Depot 1683383
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update