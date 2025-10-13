Patch Notes
Fixed: Resolved an issue introduced in the last update where some players were unable to unlock certain achievements despite meeting the required conditions.
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Patch Notes
Fixed: Resolved an issue introduced in the last update where some players were unable to unlock certain achievements despite meeting the required conditions.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update