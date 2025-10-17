Update to 1.0 / October 2025

Improved

We changed the passive demand of cities. Products offered in stores that do not align with the city's demand are now sold to residents as bargains with a 50% discount. A visual indicator and a tooltip has been added for these bargain purchases.



We optimized the supply calculation for town buildings. Before the change, town buildings calculated their supply rate multiple times simultaneously. This was not a performance issue but could become one as cities grow or if the supply calculation function changes.



Fixes and changes

We fixed some crashes that occurred when deleting a building connected to a line.



We removed the "Difficulty level" option from scenario settings because it offered little benefit beyond the Budget and Price options.



We fixed several text and localization issues.



The achievement “Straight from University” (Finish the Tutorial) now works as intended.



Hello, fellow industry giants!With version 1.0, a new update is coming, and this time we want to start with a retrospective.Creating Industry Giant 4.0 has been a true labor of love for us - a journey filled with passion, creativity and occasional setbacks. From the very beginning, we set out together with you to revive a cherished classic and give it new life for a new generation. It wasn’t an easy task, but your support, ideas, and encouragement made it possible.During Early Access, the game received constant and major updates, including several new maps and numerous gameplay enhancements. A new production chain navigator simplifies resource management, while the terrain manipulation tool allows real-time landscape shaping. Players can now customize their games by choosing starting year, adjust time speed, and disable zone restrictions. Rebalanced city demand enables dynamic and organic urban growth, and a redesigned line manager UI offers direct industrial links, customizable freight, and precise waypoints. A reworked, chapter-based tutorial eases onboarding, and improved logistics ensure vehicles no longer run empty, creating a deeper, more accessible, and immersive simulation experience. If you haven’t tried IG 4.0 for some time, now is the best time to jump back in!Now, as we reach this milestone, we must share that there will be no further major updates or new features in the foreseeable future. Still, Industry Giant 4.0 will remain available and fully playable for everyone who wishes to experience it, and we’ll continue to fix any serious issues that may arise. This decision was not made lightly and we wish we would have more positive news to share about the future of the game. We know how much this project means to many of you - and it means just as much to us. Though our development journey is coming to an end, we’re proud of what we’ve built together: a heartfelt, modern tribute to a series that inspired so many.From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for being part of this adventure – for your trust, your passion, and your unwavering support.With the final game update, you can now disable zone restrictions when starting a new game (map). Disabling zone restrictions lets you build any industry in any zone.Note: This only works for new games and you can’t switch between enable and disable the restrictions during a game session.