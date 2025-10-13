 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum Football Manager 26 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
13 October 2025 Build 20366217 Edited 13 October 2025 – 13:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed the blurry background and Boss “Dao Shou” texture issues in the Water Prison stage.

Optimized the “Dao Shou” texture assets — the character now looks clearer while also reducing performance cost.

Thank you all for your continued support! The game is still being polished, so if you run into any issues, feel free to call me anytime~

Developer
Golden Alucard

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1927101
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link