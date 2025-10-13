Fixed the blurry background and Boss “Dao Shou” texture issues in the Water Prison stage.
Optimized the “Dao Shou” texture assets — the character now looks clearer while also reducing performance cost.
Thank you all for your continued support! The game is still being polished, so if you run into any issues, feel free to call me anytime~
Developer
Golden Alucard
Patch 0.7.36 – Minor Fixes
Update notes via Steam Community
