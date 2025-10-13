 Skip to content
Major 13 October 2025 Build 20366178 Edited 13 October 2025 – 10:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Go Quirk! has been patched and updated after the security leak was announced earlier last week.

It is recommended that you update your game if automatic updates are switched off.

All the Best,

Emma at Happy Oddity.

Changed files in this update

