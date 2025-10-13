 Skip to content
13 October 2025 Build 20366140 Edited 13 October 2025 – 10:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

📋 Feature Adjustments:

  • Added a Mercenary Sorting feature to organize mercenaries not in the current party.

  • Auto-advance to the next stage is now supported upon first completion.

  • Equipment can now be swapped during battles (stats will take effect in the next battle).

  • Warehouse and Stash now default to the first tab of the corresponding page when switching left/right.

  • When moving equipment via Ctrl+Mouse shortcut in interfaces like Mercenary Gear, Shop, Socketing, Ascension, and Synthesis, items now default to the currently open tab in the Warehouse (previously defaulted to the first tab).

  • Equipment rewards from opening Vaults now default to the currently open tab in the Warehouse (previously defaulted to the first tab).

  • Optimized the icon display for Eternal Arena Charms.

  • Removed the Training Dummy from the starting town.

  • Filters now include an option to ignore socket settings for non-socketed equipment.

  • Filters now include an option to ignore tier settings for non-tiered equipment.

🛠️ Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where auto-save progress might conflict with manual save progress.

  • Fixed an issue where stages could incorrectly display as "incomplete" under certain conditions.

  • Fixed a Unity Engine issue with the following details:

    https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01

Contact us: Email - send your problem to feedback@gleamerstudio.com, we will solve it ASAP. Discord - Join our community Discord Steam community - Join Steam community

