📋 Feature Adjustments:

Added a Mercenary Sorting feature to organize mercenaries not in the current party.

Auto-advance to the next stage is now supported upon first completion.

Equipment can now be swapped during battles (stats will take effect in the next battle).

Warehouse and Stash now default to the first tab of the corresponding page when switching left/right.

When moving equipment via Ctrl+Mouse shortcut in interfaces like Mercenary Gear, Shop, Socketing, Ascension, and Synthesis, items now default to the currently open tab in the Warehouse (previously defaulted to the first tab).

Equipment rewards from opening Vaults now default to the currently open tab in the Warehouse (previously defaulted to the first tab).

Optimized the icon display for Eternal Arena Charms.

Removed the Training Dummy from the starting town.

Filters now include an option to ignore socket settings for non-socketed equipment.