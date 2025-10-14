This update to the public beta focuses on customization of readbacks but also contains some bug fixes. I am aware that there are requested callsign waiting to be added. They did unfortunately not make it into to this update but the next update will include those.
Game
- Moved gamemode selection to the session settings window.
- Fixed bug that allowed towing from stands that should not allow the aircraft to move between flights.
- Added full frequency readback option in Pilots tab in Settings.
- Added decimal or point option for readback in Pilots tab in Settings.
- Added option for only numbers in callsign after airline code in Pilots tab in Settings.
- Fixed towing speed issues.
Builder
- Fixed issues with duplicating waypoints.
- Removed the runway layout window on the info screen (no longer used).
Thanks for playing!
Changed depots in publicbeta branch