This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This update to the public beta focuses on customization of readbacks but also contains some bug fixes. I am aware that there are requested callsign waiting to be added. They did unfortunately not make it into to this update but the next update will include those.

Game

- Moved gamemode selection to the session settings window.

- Fixed bug that allowed towing from stands that should not allow the aircraft to move between flights.

- Added full frequency readback option in Pilots tab in Settings.

- Added decimal or point option for readback in Pilots tab in Settings.

- Added option for only numbers in callsign after airline code in Pilots tab in Settings.

- Fixed towing speed issues.

Builder

- Fixed issues with duplicating waypoints.

- Removed the runway layout window on the info screen (no longer used).

Thanks for playing!