 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Football Manager 26 Marvel Rivals Blue Protocol: Star Resonance
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
13 October 2025 Build 20365977 Edited 13 October 2025 – 12:26:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This patch fixes some nasty bugs.

Changes

  • Menu: Changed slider controls for keyboard and gamepad so that the value initially changes only slowly, then becomes fast after half a second. This allows for better fine tuning.

Fixes

  • Animation: Fixed animations often being skipped when getting up from the ground, causing the wrestlers to almost immediately stand.

  • Content: Fixed JSON serialization issues, causing issues such as CAW mode disappearing and content packs not loading.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1521101
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link