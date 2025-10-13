This patch fixes some nasty bugs.
Changes
Menu: Changed slider controls for keyboard and gamepad so that the value initially changes only slowly, then becomes fast after half a second. This allows for better fine tuning.
Fixes
Animation: Fixed animations often being skipped when getting up from the ground, causing the wrestlers to almost immediately stand.
Content: Fixed JSON serialization issues, causing issues such as CAW mode disappearing and content packs not loading.
Changed files in this update