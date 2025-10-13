 Skip to content
13 October 2025 Build 20365967 Edited 13 October 2025 – 09:09:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Fixes
- Fixed a typo.
- Fixed a bug where the tutorial size would not display as expected depending on the screen ratio.

Difficulty level reduced.
- The penalty for unexplored sections of Mz has been reduced. It seems like the company is short-staffed.
- Item prices have been reduced. It seems like a late-season sales strategy.

