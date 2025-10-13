Fixes
- Fixed a typo.
- Fixed a bug where the tutorial size would not display as expected depending on the screen ratio.
Difficulty level reduced.
- The penalty for unexplored sections of Mz has been reduced. It seems like the company is short-staffed.
- Item prices have been reduced. It seems like a late-season sales strategy.
Ver.1.2
