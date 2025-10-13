 Skip to content
13 October 2025 Build 20365942
Update notes via Steam Community

This update just fixes a couple of flowers that had the wrong size after last week's update.

Thanks to @downdruss for the report!

Happy playing!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Founders' Fortune Content Depot 1104331
