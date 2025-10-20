Platform: PC (Windows / MacOS)
Build Version: 2.06.454aad8
Release Date: 20/10/2025
This update addresses a security vulnerability recently found in some versions of Unity. You can read more about it here:
https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01
There are no other fixes or changes. If you encounter any bugs, please let us know by using the in-game reporting tool.
