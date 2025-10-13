 Skip to content
13 October 2025 Build 20365924 Edited 13 October 2025 – 16:33:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed a bug that caused the WLA motorcycle to shake.
  • Fixed the missing login rewards. All unclaimed rewards will be credited upon next login. The day counter will take into account the days when there was no reward notification.

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux 64-bit Depot 2051621
