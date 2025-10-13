- Fixed a bug that caused the WLA motorcycle to shake.
- Fixed the missing login rewards. All unclaimed rewards will be credited upon next login. The day counter will take into account the days when there was no reward notification.
Update 0.7.0.82
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Linux 64-bit Depot 2051621
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update