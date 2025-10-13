 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum Football Manager 26 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Systemic War Demo
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
13 October 2025 Build 20365906 Edited 13 October 2025 – 20:33:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This is a tiny update that just contains a fresh build of the game from the lastest version of Unity, thereby closing the possible security hole CVE-2025-59489 discovered in the Unity engine. There is no evidence that this bug has been exploited, and now it never will be.

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux Depot 3775392
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link