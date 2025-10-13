2.1.8
Added part tier and part stats to the part manufacturing choice details.
Fixed a cause of multiplayer desync that could occur with a very low chance any time damage is dealt.
Fixed tooltips often appearing partially off screen.
Fixed issues starting New Campaign+ with artillery designator parts equipped.
Fixed artillery designator parts always attributing damage to the host instead of the user.
Fixed the KN04 Brilliant Edge appearing in the loot pool too often and at too high of a loot level.
