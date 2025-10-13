 Skip to content
13 October 2025 Build 20365865 Edited 13 October 2025 – 09:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

2.1.8

  • Added part tier and part stats to the part manufacturing choice details.

  • Fixed a cause of multiplayer desync that could occur with a very low chance any time damage is dealt.

  • Fixed tooltips often appearing partially off screen.

  • Fixed issues starting New Campaign+ with artillery designator parts equipped.

  • Fixed artillery designator parts always attributing damage to the host instead of the user.

  • Fixed the KN04 Brilliant Edge appearing in the loot pool too often and at too high of a loot level.

