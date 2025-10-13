 Skip to content
13 October 2025 Build 20365747
World Capitals Quizzer v17.0 is live! This update brings a beautiful new design, smoother gameplay, and a host of new features to make your geography journey even more exciting.

Highlights:
• Complete design refresh – smoother animations, cleaner layouts, and polished visual style
• Leaderboards before and after each game – see where you rank against friends and players worldwide
• New stats tracking – view lifetime results or drill down by game mode
• Player XP and level-up screen – progress to become a true geography master
• New onboarding flow and “How to Play” guide for new players
• Improved unlock screens with more details about game modes
• Currency mode now includes national currency symbols for every country
• Landmarks mode now displays country flags on answer buttons
• Globe mode timing and flow adjusted for smoother question pacing
• Question text typing speed tuned for natural reading
• Major translation upgrades across every supported language
• New languages supported: Vietnamese, Thai, Polish, Turkish, Indonesian, Malay

Thank you for playing and supporting World Capitals Quizzer! Keep the feedback coming - and enjoy testing your knowledge of capitals, countries, and flags in the best version yet.

