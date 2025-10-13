 Skip to content
13 October 2025 Build 20365721 Edited 13 October 2025 – 10:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Sandwich Makers! 👋

We’ve just rolled out Update 0.4.0.3, focusing mainly on fixing several bugs reported by the community and improving the sandwich machine’s workflow. Thank you for all the detailed feedback, it really helps us make Sandwich Simulator better every update! 💪

🧰 Bug Fixes

  • Receipt stuck after sandwich not taken for a while
    Fixed an issue where the receipt could become stuck inside the machine if a sandwich stayed on the delivery tray for about two minutes without being collected. The receipt now correctly returns once the sandwich is picked up.

  • Sandwich Machine allows sandwich production without ingredients
    Fixed a bug that allowed players to produce sandwiches even when no breads or ingredients were available. The machine now properly requires resources for every sandwich.

  • Single bread placement bugs slot count
    Fixed a client-side issue where repeatedly picking up and placing a single bread caused the slot to visually show multiple breads that couldn’t be interacted with. Slot visuals now sync correctly with the machine’s inventory.

  • Sandwich Machine UI desync
    Resolved an issue where players joining or reconnecting to a session saw the Sandwich Machine UI incorrectly displaying 0 materials. The UI now shows the correct contents immediately.

  • Sandwich Machine cannot be placed when ghost overlaps itself
    Fixed a placement issue preventing the Sandwich Machine from being placed if its ghost overlapped with itself. Placement now works correctly in all valid positions.

  • Sandwich Machine papers misaligned after move
    Fixed an issue where the papers on the sandwich machine’s lid stayed in the wrong position after moving the machine or after save/load. They now realign properly when the lid is closed.

  • Cargo Point box Z-fighting
    Resolved visual flickering (Z-fighting) on cargo boxes when a large number of products were ordered and stacked at the cargo point.

⚙️ Improvements

  • Sandwich machine operation time reduced from 30s to 20s.
    Based on player feedback, we’ve shortened the sandwich production time to make the gameplay feel snappier and more dynamic. 🕒💨

That’s all for this patch!
Please keep sharing your feedback and bug reports, your input directly shapes the next updates. 🙌

Happy sandwich-making! 🥪❤️

Changed files in this update

