Hey Sandwich Makers! 👋

We’ve just rolled out Update 0.4.0.3, focusing mainly on fixing several bugs reported by the community and improving the sandwich machine’s workflow. Thank you for all the detailed feedback, it really helps us make Sandwich Simulator better every update! 💪

Receipt stuck after sandwich not taken for a while

Fixed an issue where the receipt could become stuck inside the machine if a sandwich stayed on the delivery tray for about two minutes without being collected. The receipt now correctly returns once the sandwich is picked up.

Sandwich Machine allows sandwich production without ingredients

Fixed a bug that allowed players to produce sandwiches even when no breads or ingredients were available. The machine now properly requires resources for every sandwich.

Single bread placement bugs slot count

Fixed a client-side issue where repeatedly picking up and placing a single bread caused the slot to visually show multiple breads that couldn’t be interacted with. Slot visuals now sync correctly with the machine’s inventory.

Sandwich Machine UI desync

Resolved an issue where players joining or reconnecting to a session saw the Sandwich Machine UI incorrectly displaying 0 materials. The UI now shows the correct contents immediately.

Sandwich Machine cannot be placed when ghost overlaps itself

Fixed a placement issue preventing the Sandwich Machine from being placed if its ghost overlapped with itself. Placement now works correctly in all valid positions.

Sandwich Machine papers misaligned after move

Fixed an issue where the papers on the sandwich machine’s lid stayed in the wrong position after moving the machine or after save/load. They now realign properly when the lid is closed.