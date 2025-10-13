There is a new 'Check Status' screen on the main menu to view the combat stats of your squad. (I know, how did this not already exist!?) I'll be adding onto this in future updates! Due to a quirk in the engine, this 'Check Status' screen is not immediately available when loading an old save file, it only becomes available after re-opening the menu.



The Accumulate skill icon now shows your progress towards charging it up.



The music puzzle in the snowstorm now also blinks colors to offer an alternate way of solving it.



When chasing down Rodrik and Autumn, the team now recovers their health in between battles.



Autumn's ghost can no longer join the party early.



Earthquakes in Lyntori should no longer last indefinitely.



Commander Deja shows up with fewer friends in the second combat.



The Avenger skill should no longer cause hilarious things to occur if a counterattack ends a combat.



Mr. Tibbs no longer levitates on his own, he now correctly only levitates when Taylor wills it.



Raphael can only be visited once now.



The game no longer bricks in Sathia if you're missing Anderson and you surrender.



Losing equipment now displays correctly.



Edwards can't join the party if he's already dead. Seems like common sense...



Fixed an issue in Autumn's flashback where the game could lock itself up if the player spammed confirm.



MR KRABS



DarkHarlequin



Stepfan



friendo



WishfulWaffle



What A Saga



Phyzers



Another batch of updates and bug fixes, thanks to your feedback!A huge, HUGE thank you to everyone that has played. The fixes and updates in this patch are thanks to feedback from: