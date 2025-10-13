This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We’ve completely overhauled the SupplyShip: handling is tighter, stages are fully integrated, and Crew Capsules now manage oxygen and food just like on the main ship. Low-altitude operations are more stable than ever thanks to the new Surface Mode, while the polished time and astronomical systems make every mission precise and reliable.

The New Supply Ship

The SupplyShip handling has been completely overhauled. Ships now require an integrated Crew Capsule, which consumes oxygen and food after launch—just like on the main ship. This lays the foundation for future mission updates.

Players can now purchase and manage stages, and the ship handles them automatically when needed.

Stages

Stages are fully integrated and automatically triggered during ascent or orbital adjustments. Each stage can include tanks, thrusters, and separators, allowing modular ship design.

The “Enable at Stage” system lets components activate automatically at a specific stage.

To make mission planning transparent, each stage now displays DeltaV calculations, showing exactly how much maneuvering capability is available. Players can plan precise missions and see the impact of each stage clearly.

Surface Mode

A new Surface Mode improves low-altitude flight and landing stability. Takeoffs, landings, and close-to-surface maneuvers are now precise, preparing the game for future atmospheric gameplay.

Time System & Astronomics

The time system has been polished and fully synchronized with the astronomical simulation. Fuel consumption is now accurate even at high speeds or accelerated simulation rates.

Astronomics can trigger events in the task system, and players can now see which system is currently affecting game time. This makes long missions more predictable and reliable.

Credits Over Time

The player now receives credits over time, providing a clearer feedback loop for ongoing operations. In future updates, credits will also be affected by events and resource trading (e.g., mining Helium3 on the Moon to sell back to Earth).

UI Improvements

The interface has been restructured for clarity and usability:

Vessel Selection now has tabs and a more organized layout.

Resource panels support AutoBuy/Sell , with animated panels showing credit changes clearly.

Navigation planning uses a consistent style across all screens.

Internal Improvements & Visuals

Planets now feature dynamic surfaces , adjusting curvature based on distance, so SupplyShips always appear correctly positioned.

Mass and thrust calculations are now relative to parent objects, allowing docked thrusters to contribute to the ship’s overall thrust.

