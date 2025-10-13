 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Marvel Rivals Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
13 October 2025 Build 20365335 Edited 13 October 2025 – 09:13:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings, Human God.

 

A bundle patch has been released on October 13 (Mon).
You can download the patch by reconnecting to the game.
The following issues have been fixed in this bundle:

 

- Fixed an issue where the game could freeze if the “Wandering Apostle of the Forsaken God” used the “Waves Beneath” skill twice in a single battle.

- Fixed an issue where the “Large Sacred Blood Paint Box” received via mail was not functioning and appeared as a white icon.

 

As this is a bundle patch, no maintenance was required.
The update will be applied automatically once you reconnect to the game.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3279781
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link