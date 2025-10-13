Greetings, Human God.
A bundle patch has been released on October 13 (Mon).
You can download the patch by reconnecting to the game.
The following issues have been fixed in this bundle:
- Fixed an issue where the game could freeze if the “Wandering Apostle of the Forsaken God” used the “Waves Beneath” skill twice in a single battle.
- Fixed an issue where the “Large Sacred Blood Paint Box” received via mail was not functioning and appeared as a white icon.
As this is a bundle patch, no maintenance was required.
The update will be applied automatically once you reconnect to the game.
Changed files in this update