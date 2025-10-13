Greetings, Human God.

A bundle patch has been released on October 13 (Mon).

You can download the patch by reconnecting to the game.

The following issues have been fixed in this bundle:

- Fixed an issue where the game could freeze if the “Wandering Apostle of the Forsaken God” used the “Waves Beneath” skill twice in a single battle.

- Fixed an issue where the “Large Sacred Blood Paint Box” received via mail was not functioning and appeared as a white icon.

As this is a bundle patch, no maintenance was required.

The update will be applied automatically once you reconnect to the game.