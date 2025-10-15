Update Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GO9QMlaVJRc
New Paragon
- Bomb Shooter’s Ballistic Obliteration Missile Bunker is INCOMING, codename B.O.M.B. for short!
- Anti-MOAB clustering stun bombs. MOABs? Gone.
- Pop that BAD in only 3 shots? You got it!
- Spammable Anti-Boss assassination missile? Consider it done.
- All the small stuff? *ahem* weee-have backup for that
- Ok, jokes aside we wanted to add something expensive but simple to understand into the primary category of Paragons, and the Bomb Shooter paragon feels like it accomplishes this with 1 attack, 1 active ability, and yes 1 passive ability.
- Slow firing but heavy hitting main attack fires homing missiles that explode with force that stuns & pushes back Bloons and bursts into a cluster of powerful explosions, each of which will always burst into further clusters. The art for this oversized Monkey madness is incredible, and we hope you find it as hilarious as we do.
- The Bomb Paragon’s ability fires an Indomitable Surface-to-Air Ballistic Missile (ISABM) which slowly travels through the air leaving a trail of explosions that would be pushing back any MOABs they pass over (If any MOABs were to somehow survive it passing over) until coming into contact with its designated target in one final powerful explosion. Also hey, leaking lives partially resets the cooldown, so go ahead and be a bit reckless!
- Blitz Tactical Storm. Yea it’s Bombest Blitzier, just a wee bit stronger of a Bomb Blitz, nothing crazy here… Although, I guess we can mention early that Bomb Blitz itself has been balance changed so that it can now hit the leaking target that triggers it and can potentially prevent any life loss, and that of course carries up to this paragon version as well - this is exhilarating, get excited!
New Awesome
- New Beginner Freeplay Challenge Map, Three Mines ‘Round!
- One of the most popular freeplay maps of all time from Bloons TD5 is being re-imagined in BTD6 style!
- This isn’t a revenge map, no if anything it’s a de-venge map. Ever wanted to get a Paragon in CHIMPS, but you just haven’t quite been able to save up the cash? Well spend enough spare time between Bloon pops mining for gold and you just might get the chance now, make sure to clear those obstacles out of the way!
- New Quests
- Skeletor Quest - Try out the new Skeletor Obyn Skin & Havoc Staff power
- Ice To Meet You - Discover Silas’ strengths and abilities
- New Achievements
- No new achievements, but Black Bordering every map in the game should award you an overwhelming sense of great accomplishment
- *Sense of accomplishment not guaranteed. Side effects may include carpal tunnel, loss of social life, and an unhealthy obsession with MOAB Glue
- New Trophy Store Items
- Monkeys: Ice Monkey Walrus pet (Honestly, you kinda need this)
- Bloons: Mohawk Bloons decal (because this was clearly missing from your must have options)
- Game & UI: Autumn Banner
- New Limited Time trophy items (Note: Not available until the seasonal event begins!)
- 2025 Halloween Avatar, 2025 Halloween Banner
Game Changes / Additions
- Sandbox ‘Clear Pops’ button now also clears Cash Generation
- Further changes to ‘ignore’ modded elements within save data instead of softlocking when returning to the base game after using certain mods
Skeletor Crossover
Have you had your daily dose of maniacal laughter? Do you long to insult your Monkeys when they let Bloons leak? Then this is the premium Hero Skin for you!
Continuing our Masters of the Universe crossover, we're excited to introduce a realm-conquering new Skeletor skin for Obyn, available through the Skeletor Prestige Pack where available. This pack also includes every usurper’s favorite Skeletor Power, the Havoc Staff! The Havoc Staff stuns all Bloons on screen for up to 10s while ghostly hands produce cash by dragging Bloons away into oblivion. The team had huge fun working on Skeletor and he is a blast to play, especially in co-op or in late rounds when the VO is triggering frequently.
Skeletor Prestige Pack
- Obyn Hero Unlock
- Skeletor Skin Unlock
- 30x Havoc Staff Powers
- Druid xx5 and Wizard xx4, xx5 Instas
- Exclusive Avatar
- Exclusive Banner
Havoc Staff Booster Pack
- 30x Havoc Staff Powers
- 4x Tier 4 Poplust Druid Instas
Bug Fixes & General Changes
- Resolved a number of localization issues
- Insta-Monkeys in-game should now appear following correct category order
- Fast Track no longer fails in Co-op if you have Ranked mode selected on the Boss Event
- Resolved an issue where quitting from Co-op did not immediately drop the player
- Using the last insta of any tower type no longer leaves behind an empty panel
- She-Ra Sword of Protection power’s audio should no longer be interruptible
- Hero unlock animations should no longer skip when obtained through IAP
- One time purchase IAPS should correctly be sorted to the back of the list
- Resolved a number of edge case crashes
Event changes
- [Boss] Lych Soul should now correctly be modified by boss modifiers
- [Boss] Rock Bloons should now correctly be modified by boss modifiers
- [Boss] Paragon limit restriction is now per-player
Map Specific changes
- [Quad] Ice Platforms should correctly appear in the water
- [Sanctuary] Resolved a number of edge cases with various track interactions
- [Glacial Trail] Frozen Farms should no longer be able to produce Camo Bananas
- [Dark Dungeon] Statue should no longer block tower placement after purchase
- [Dark Castle] Resolved an issue with removables being treated as removed on restart
Legends changes
- Resolved a crash when mentoring a tower while exceeding the current party limit
- Resolved a possible infinite chain loop between some artifact generated projectiles
- Resolved an issue where Monkey Meadow always displayed as practice mode save
- Sale notification pip should correctly clear within Legends
Tower Specific Fixes
Ice Monkey
- Arctic Wind aura should no longer break against regular Bloons on crosspathing
Desperado
- Some desperadoes… they’ve taken the gloves off. And some? Well… they just put the gloves on. Either way… someone's gettin’ popped.
Monkey Buccaneer
- Resolved a crash with x4x attempting to hook DDTs in a specific case
- Buccaneer 012 no longer has more pierce than its 013 upgrade
Heli Pilot
- Chinook should no longer be able to stack towers
Dartling Gunner
- 5xx Ray of Doom now applies laser shock to the first target hit
Super Monkey
- 140 Tech Terror projectile radius is no longer decreased by crosspath 5 > 10
- 240 Tech Terror projectile radius is no longer decreased by crosspath 5 > 11
- 4xx Sun Temple instas no longer ignore placement logic (Dang I wanted to leave that in)
- 4xx Sun Temple magic Storm Blast fart attack no longer strips Glue from Boss/BAD
Ninja Monkey
- Paragon no longer changes art at Degree 59 instead of 60
Druid
- Resolved some animation issues with 130 Druid crosspath
Mermonkey
- Map Border rebounds now allow projectiles to re-hit targets on the return bounce (previously this only applied for obstacle rebounds)
Obyn Greenfoot
- Lv3 ability visuals should no longer be missing
Ezili
- Ezili's MOAB Hex target prio tiebreaker should now work correctly
- Sacrificial Totem should again correctly display life cost when used
Admiral Brickell
- ‘Ampihibious Towers’ are no longer counted as ‘Water-based’ towards Brickell
Geraldo
- Geraldo’s shop open/close button should update correctly when hero hotkey is used to open shop
Corvus
- Lv11 should no longer be a downgrade to Aggression
Silas
- Lv7 Frozen Cascade can no longer apply Frozen state to BAD Bloons
Platform Specific fixes
- [Android] Resolved corrupted textures on some low-resolution devices
- [Steam] Account Webview updated to an in-game account management page
Balance ChangesDid anyone else watch that entire 'Exceptionally Brief' feedback video on tower balance multiple times while taking notes? Well, some response to that are included here, see if you can spot any.
Tower BalanceBomb Shooter
Minor quality of life no one’s particularly fussed about outside of the multitude of requests
- x4x MOAB Assassin ability no longer targets DDTs unless able to damage Black
- xx5 Bomb Blitz passive activation can damage triggering Bloon and potentially prevent life loss if this damage is enough to completely destroy the target
Tack Shooter
As it is primarily a small Bloon cleanup tower path, Super Maelstrom has struggled to keep up in the lategame, mostly because Super Ceramics don’t care how fast you’re spinning if you can’t break them so we’ve added a Ceramic bonus to the attack and ability.
- x5x Super Maelstrom main bonus damage to Ceramics +5
- x5x Super Maelstrom ability bonus damage to Ceramics +8
Ice Monkey
Super Brittle’s never stood out on its own which was fine for a tower whose job was making other things better, but recently after the addition of Silas we've started to feel its value is really too niche even for a support piece, so we’re cranking the numbers so it can actually break a few things itself. Absolute Zero on the other hand has enjoyed being busted lately, and thanks to a crosspathing bug fix also included this update will be getting even better, since it’s currently freezing everything imaginable we’re counter-balancing that with a nerf of increased damage and higher cost.
- 5xx Super Brittle attack cooldown reduced 1.8s > 1.2s
- 5xx Super Brittle damage increased 1 > 5
- 5xx Super Brittle bonus Ceramic damage +5
- 5xx Super Brittle Ice Shard damage increased 5 > 10
- x5x Absolute Zero price increased from $16,000 > $19,000
- x5x Absolute Zero global freeze no longer freezes Camo/Lead/White without buffs
- x5x Absolute Zero global attack bonus damage to Ceramic +3
- x5x Absolute Zero global attack deals damage +1
- x5x Absolute Zero ability bonus damage to Frozen +4
Glue Gunner
MOAB Glue’s always been a bit too clingy & its slow duration against MOABs has been further reduced while lasting longer at higher tiers to keep the base tower in check and give Glue Splatter & higher tiers more purpose in life. Meanwhile, Corrosive Glue now gains bonus MOAB damage so it can now try to serve as an alternate DPS hybrid. Super Glue’s baseline DoT is being replaced with a simple initial hit damage so it also requires the new 205 Crosspath to act as a DPS Hybrid
- xx3 MOAB Glue AoE slow duration for MOAB-Class 12s > 9s
- 203 MOAB Glue increased DoT damage to MOABs +4
- xx4 Relentless Glue AoE slow duration for MOAB-Class remains 12s
- 204 Relentless Glue increased DoT damage to MOABs +9
- xx5 Super Glue AoE slow duration for MOAB-Class increased 12s > 18s
- 205 Super Glue increased DoT damage to MOABs +19
- 005 Super Glue no longer deals DoT damage
- xx5 Super Glue deals a capped 1 damage to all targets on initial impact
Desperado
Some quality-of-life and consistency updates for base Desperado and its top path, we enjoyed the balancing act of trying to makeBlazing Sun's burn lead popping consistent but this didn't come through well so it is gaining base Lead popping. Avenger’s price is going down as it did too little damage for that price range. Meanwhile, The Desert Phantom gains extra initial damage to MOABs as well as Ceramic damage bonuses to the Burn mechanics so it can show up more prepared for Super Ceramics.
- Desperado now automatically reloads burst shots at end of a round
- 5xx The Blazing Sun damage type Sharp > Normal
- xx4 Avenger price reduced from $9500 > 8500
- xx5 The Desert Phantom buckshot MOAB bonus 10 > 20
- xx5 The Desert Phantom burn DoT deals bonus to Ceramic +10
- xx5 The Desert Phantom burn DoT AoE explosion bonus to Ceramic increased 5 > 15
Monkey Sub
Energizer’s cooldown reduction for nearby water towers has always felt excessive, so we’re dialing it back to 40%, still strong just not quite double uptime strong. Pre-Emptive Strike’s ability is getting a serious boost, both in raw damage and AoE, so hopefully the upgrade can finally feel like a significant step up. Finally Armour Piercing Darts, the upgrade that has had fans yelling ‘it doesn’t actually pierce armor!’ for years – it still won’t hit Leads (Not sorry). Now it grants bonus damage against Fortified targets.
- 5xx Energizer buff to water towers in radius reduced 50% > 40%
- x5x Pre-Emptive Strike ability damage 10k > 20k
- x5x Pre-Emptive Strike ability AoE damage 350 > 1000
- xx4 Armour Piercing Darts bonus dmg to fortified +1
Monkey Buccaneer
Navarch’s sellback bonus is updating to match the new max stack value of Flavoured Trades so you don’t feel shortchanged on that bonus after upgrading. Cannon Boss Damage is also getting a bump as Navarch hasn’t been a popular pick for Bosses.
- Paragon sellback bonus 10% > 12%
- Paragon Cannon Batteries bonus Boss damage 60 > 80
Monkey Ace
Spectre is trying a new approach: darts are trading in pierce for higher single-target damage, while bombs lean more into AoE Ceramic cleanup to improve overall efficiency. These changes are mirrored on the Flying Fortress to keep the behavior consistent.
- xx4 Spectre Frontal Darts pierce reduced 10 > 4
- xx4 Spectre Frontal Darts damage increased 4 > 8
- xx4 Spectre Frontal Darts bonus to Ceramic removed 1 > 0
- xx4 Spectre Frontal Bombs bonus to Ceramic increased 3 > 5
- xx5 Flying Fortress Frontal Darts pierce reduced 10 > 4
- xx5 Flying Fortress Frontal Darts damage increased 4 > 8
- xx5 Flying Fortress Frontal Darts bonus to Ceramic removed 2 > 0
- xx5 Flying Fortress Frontal Darts bonus to MOABs increased 10 > 14
- xx5 Flying Fortress radial darts type Sharp > Normal
Heli Pilot
MOAB Shove’s stalling potential was far too strong for how early and cheaply it becomes available, so we’re dialing back the ZOMG slow amount to keep its late-game impact more balanced. In return, Comanche Defense is getting an increase to these slowing capabilities, giving it the utility for controlling ZOMG movement.
- xx3 MOAB Shove explosion damage increased from 1 > 2
- xx3 MOAB Shove ZOMG Shove 0.33 > 0.61
- xx4 Comanche Defense MOAB Shove -0.40
- xx4 Comanche Defense ZOMG Shove 0.22 > 0.2
Mortar Monkey
No big shakeup for Mortar right now, but upon review of crosspaths we felt some low-end pricing wasn’t well balanced. These adjustments should improve early-game options without touching the core power of the tower.
- 1xx Bigger Blast price reduced $500 > 300
- 4xx The Big One price reduced $7200 > 7000
- x1x Faster Reload price increased $300 > 400
- xx2 Burny Stuff price reduced $500 > 400
- xx3 Signal Flare price increased $1000 > 1100
Dartling Gunner
Ray of Doom was a hard carry through most rounds, but just never felt satisfying against round 100 for the price, so we’re giving the first target hit bonus a significant damage spike.
- 5xx Ray of Doom first target hit damage 80 > 140
Wizard Monkey
The Wizard Paragon has been truly popping off with Master Builder's help, it is getting a slight price increase to match its power, but actually also Phoenix Rebirth is also getting a buff to its damage as we didn't feel it was getting enough of the spotlight compared to the rest of the tower’s kit. Max Mana has been reduced by 1 to remove a frustrating ‘perfect timing’ window in Metamorphosis activation.
- Paragon price $750,000 > $800,000
- Max Mana reduced from 100000 > 99999
- Phoenix Rebirth damage over time 2500 > 3500
- Phoenix Rebirth zombie ZOMG damage 4000 > 8000
- Phoenix Rebirth zombie BFB damage 700 > 1400
Super Monkey
We wanted to try shifting more of Legend of the Night’s raw power from pierce into damage, giving it stronger single-target potential.
- xx5 Legend of the Night pierce reduced 23 > 16
- xx5 Legend of the Night damage to MOAB-Class Bloons increased 13 > 25
- 4xx Sun Temple Primary Glaive projectile is visually larger
Sun Temple - Military
We’ve been wanting to give the Military path of the Temple more long-range focus for a while, so this update pushes toward that goal. Single-target damage is getting a big boost, while the Missile attack becomes a pure long-range damage dealer. Golden Spectres are also seeing a rework similar to the regular Spectre changes happening for Monkey Ace aimed as an overall single-target DPS improvement
- Military Missile projectile is visually larger at all tiers
- Missile explosion MOAB bonus damage increased at all tiers 75 > 1999
- Missile now has a minimum range at all tiers of 75
- Missile explosion pierce reduced at all tiers 50 > 40
- T1 Military Missile attack cooldown increased 3s > 6s
- T2 Military Missile attack cooldown increased 1.5s > 3s
- T3 Military Missile attack cooldown remains 1s
- Golden Spectre Dart pierce reduced 50 > 6
- Golden Spectre Dart damage increased 10 > 25
- Golden Spectre Bomb pierce increased 10 > 30
- Golden Spectre Bomb bonus damage to Ceramic +20
Sun Temple - Magic
The baseline power of Magic sacrifice leaned far too heavily on Mini Sun Avatars (The category was... pretty bad... until reaching 100% sacrifice value), so we’ve shifted some of that strength into making Arcane Blast hits, while Mini Sun Avatars are toned down to balance things out while keeping the overall unbuffed damage of this path roughly the same. We will also note in advance there are a couple more buffs to lower tiers here that we found weren’t working right but will be fixed in .1 or v52, this will not impact max-powered temples.
- Arcane Blast projectile speed reduced at all tiers 400 > 300
- T2 Magic Arcane Blast damage increased 60 > 100
- T3 Magic Arcane Blast damage increased 70 > 150
- T2 Magic Storm Blast fart attack can hit up to MOAB > BFBs
- Magic Storm Blast fart attack BFB pierce penalty +4
- Magic Mini Sun Avatars damage reduced 4 > 2
Ninja Monkey
A few attacks had been missed on the Ninja’s last distraction change and have now had their distraction distance properly standardized. The Ninja Paragon is also seeing a set of light adjustments, most notably the much requested rebalance to Sticky Bomb now with a slower attack rate to scale properly against Bosses at high degrees, while the main attack now also hits much harder against any Stickied targets.
- Distraction distances standardized from 10-300 > 100-150
- Paragon main Shuriken bonus damage to Stickied targets 15 > 64
- Paragon Flash Bomb pierce reduced from 50 > 40
- Paragon Flash Bomb shuriken pierce reduced from 20 > 10
- Paragon Sticky Bomb attack cooldown 6.5s > 8s
- Paragon Sticky Bomb damage 16,000 > 50,000
- Paragon Sticky bonus to Boss 32,000 > 25,000
- Paragon Sticky bonus damage to Camo 3200 > 18,750
- Paragon Sticky AoE explosion damage 4200 > 5000
- Paragon Sticky AoE explosion bonus to Boss 2100 > 5000
- Paragon Sticky AoE explosion bonus to Camo 2100 > 2500
Alchemist
Total Transformation can now transform Desperado, simple enough, & don’t worry transformed Desperado still gets all their usual damage bonuses against Marked Bloons, so we’re interested to see what people can do with that.
- x5x Total Transformation can now transform Desperado
Mermonkey
Mermonkey weren’t feeling they favoured their natural habitat enough, so their Water Placement bonus is getting a boost. Middle Path Mermonkey just isn’t putting in the work we hoped, so we’re giving a couple price adjustments, a pierce increase across all tiers, and some light ability improvements to make it feel more rewarding.
- Mermonkey's water placement buff increased 25% > 35%
- x3x Riptide Champion price reduced $2300 > 1900
- x3x Riptide Champion pierce increased 18 > 25
- 240 Arctic Knight Ice Jet distance scales with projectile speed (2000 > 3000)
- x5x Popseidon price reduced $52,000 > 48,000
- x5x Popseidon ability fullscreen freeze duration 6 > 8
- x5x Popseidon ability fullscreen bonus damage to Frozen +70
Spike Factory
Spike Paragon lost much of its punch against Bosses with the Mini-Storm rework, more than anticipated so we’re granting it adjustments to price, Controlled Burst duration, and the main projectile pierce is being halved while all damage values for this attack are at least doubled, overall improving performance and making sure the Paragon still feels impactful.
- Spike Paragon price reduced from $800,000 > $750,000
- Main projectile pierce 100 > 50
- Main projectile damage 70 > 140
- Main mini spike damage 20 > 40
- Main mini spike bonus to MOAB 80 > 160
- Main explosion damage 80 > 240
- Main explosion bonus to Fortified 20 > 240
- Perma-Carpet of Spikes: Bonus Boss Damage 800 > 1500
- Ability 2 Controlled Burst duration/cooldown 10s > 15s
xx5 Permaspike
Smiles brightly, but eyes flick left twice, right once, left again. “Everything is totally unchanged,” the words come evenly. “It’s the same, like always. Nothing to worry about.” Hands tremble slightly while skimming over the changelog for the 3rd… 7th… 25th time. “It’s all completely unchanged.” A wink lingers too long, then another flickers quickly; a bead of sweat traces down a temple. “Nothing has changed. Permaspike is absolutely SAFE here, nothing to ALERT anyone about.” A soft laugh that then cracks, a glance toward the door, fingers tap in three short, three long, three short patterns on the desk before stopping. “The same. Perfectly normal. Like always.”
Pause. Eyes dart to the corner of the room, then back to the camera. “And if anything had changed” — a chuckle, shifting in the chair, a heel tapping nervously — "I’d be the first to say something. But I haven’t. So clearly… it’s all under control.” A wrist rubbed absently, faint red marks left behind; eyes no longer meet the camera.
“You know how I am,” added, with a smile too wide, too static. “Always thorough. Everything documented, every line, over and over. Absolutely nothing out of place.” Another shift, blinking too often now. “Even if there was, it wouldn’t matter. What could really go wrong?” Leaning in closer, voice lowering slightly. “Besides, the system… is working. Always working just like it should!” Fingers grip the edge of the table tightly for a beat, then let go, knuckles pale.
Long blink. A slow, deliberate smile.
“Just like we rehearsed.”
Monkey Village
Primary Mentoring has often felt like a low-value stepping stone, since its buffs are more situational than T3 or T5. To give it a bit more in the save up we’ve moved the T5 bonus range down into this upgrade.
- 4xx Primary Mentoring range increased 48 > 55
- 5xx Primary Expertise unchanged
Engineer
Engineer Paragon is no longer balanced due to its new ability, so we’re adjusting its base attack rate and range to bring it a little more back in line
- Main nailgun attack rate 1s > 1.5
- Paragon range 70 > 60
Beast Handler
Top Path Beast Handler relied heavily on grouping Bloons, which made it weak against Frozen Bloons which is a problem since Ice Towers are a nice way to set up those groups. To improve synergy, we’ve changed the Piranha’s damage type to properly motivate them at biting through ice like all Piranha do.
- 1xx Piranha damage type Sharp > Shatter
Hero BalanceStriker Jones
Jones has been a little too effective among the starter heroes, so we’re evening out his attack speed scaling to keep him strong without letting him scale quite as much into obscenity.
- Lv9 Striker Jones attack cooldown increased 0.9 > 1.0s
- Lv11 Striker Jones attack cooldown increased 0.65 > 0.8s
- Lv13 Striker Jones attack cooldown increased 0.5 > 0.6s
- Lv16 Striker Jones attack cooldown increased 0.35 > 0.45s
- Lv19 Striker Jones attack cooldown increased 0.2 > 0.3s
Obyn Greenfoot
Tried to nerf Obyn, but Clive decided to rise up and start throwing rice & fries at my eyes.
- Lv5 bonus cash generation for druids 35% > 50%
Sauda
Sauda becomes quite strong for her simplistic play style, so we’re slightly reducing the power of her Lv20 abilities to keep things balanced at the high end.
- Lv20 Leaping Sword damage 400 > 350
- Lv20 Sword Charge damage 220 > 200
Geraldo
Geraldo’s Rabbit felt pricey given the requirement of 4, so we’re reducing the cost to make it more reasonable.
- Lv10 rabbit cost $2000 > 1750
Rosalia
Rosalia’s pierce value is unrealistically high for most base game rounds, so it is getting an accuracy buff at the cost of some of this pierce. This change should help improve average performance without reducing her effectiveness in most cases.
- Lv3 Scatter Missile target radius reduced from 40 > 35
- Lv3 Scatter Missile explosion pierce reduced from 50 > 40
Silas
Silas’ launch felt solid overall but clearly a bit on the too-strong end, we’re reducing his attack wait time to improve its consistency while slightly reducing his power across many levels, keeping him strong without being quite so overwhelming.
- Lv1 Main attack projectile wait time reduced 1s > 0.5s
- Lv7 Frozen Cascade bonus to Frozen reduced 20 > 15
- Lv10 Frozen Burial bonus to Frozen reduced 80 > 60
- Lv15 Frozen Cascade bonus to Frozen reduced 50 > 30
- Lv15 Frozen Burial bonus to Frozen reduced 300 > 200
- Lv18 Rime Explosion damage reduced 20 > 15
- Lv19 Ice Fragment bonus to Frozen reduced 10 > 8
- Lv20 Ice Wall cooldown increased 5s > 7s
- Lv20 Freeze Duration Buff reduced 200% > 150%
Powers
We have started experimenting with using Pro Powers within legends and scaling powers within Legends more in general, and after this testing we wanted to make a couple improvements to the new Pro Powers & Battle Cat to make them more impactful.
- Super Monkey Beacon Pro base Beacon Storm cooldown 180s >120s
- Battle Cat: transformed Battle Cat round duration 3 > 4
- Farmer Pro: 2xx Banana Peel pierce 5 > 20
Boss BalancePhayze
Phayze has been very strong while also too random in its Bloon-pulling antics, so we’ve tightened the pull offsets and dialed back other stats.
- Base speed 0.9 > 0.8
- Bloon pull mechanic Min offset 5 > 1
- Bloon pull mechanic Max offset 40 > 10
- T1 Normal health 10,000 > 9500
- T2 Normal health 37,500 > 35,000
- T3 Normal health 175,000 > 160,000
- T4 Normal health 375,000 > 350,000
- T5 Normal health 1,500,000 > 1,450,000
- T1 Elite health 20,000 > 19,000
- T2 Elite health 120,000 > 110,000
- T3 Elite health 800,000 > 770,000
- T4 Elite health 3,200,000 > 3,100,000
- T5 Elite health 16,000,000 > 15,500,000
Blastapopoulos
I’ve finally memorized how to spell it: 'Blastapopoulos'. & I've been here since the concept was first added back in Bloons Monkey City 😅. Also the boss is kinda hard
- Normal Fireball Tower stun: Tiers 1-3: 2s > 1.5s
- Normal Fireball Tower stun: Tiers 4-5: 3s > 2s
- Elite Fireball Tower stun: Tier 3: 3s > 2s
Rogue LegendGeneral
- [Boosts] Super Monkey Beacon can now appear as a Boost in Rogue Legend, however will not be able to pay monkey money to recharge its ability.
- [Artifact] Blitzing Ape Barrage Emitter; grants (na,1,2) Super Monkey Beacon powers
- [Artifact] Gluesplosion improved; glue lifespan 1s > 6s, and glue radius 12 > 24
- [Curse] Choice Starved; reward selections reduced by 2 > 1
- [Curse] Small Party; party size reduction reduced 5 > 4
Bloon Balance
- [Roundsets] Reduced the number of Camo Bloons that appear in early rounds (r1-15) smoothening the curve before Camo Detection needs to be completely solved
- [Freeplay] Bloon HP scale per stage after 5 increased 0.5 > 0.6
- [Boss] Phayze base health reduced 15,000 > 13,500
- [Boss] Dreadbloon speed reduced 0.4 > 0.36
- [Boss] Blastapopolous speed reduced 0.4 > 0.34
- [Boss] Blastapopolous health increased 15,000 > 17,000
- [Minigame] Least Cash Bronze goal 0.85 > 0.8
- [Minigame] Least Cash Silver goal 0.7 > 0.6
- [Minigame] Least Cash Gold goal 0.5 > 0.4
Starting Team Artifacts
As T1 artifacts can easily be filled in with selected starting artifacts we felt a lot of starter teams didn’t stand out from the rest in too meaningful a way (other than starting towers), so to improve on this we’ve gone over a lot of the worse performing starter teams and upgraded their starter artifacts to higher tiers.
- Cyber Quincy; Cold Steel tier 1 > 3
- Gwendolin; Flaming Hot Punch-A-Rang tier 1 > 3
- Scientist Gwen; Alchemic Engineering tier 1 > 2
- Obyn Greenfoot; BB Gatling Gun tier 1 > 2
- Benjamin; Slipped on the Peel tier 1 > 3
- Ben Jammin; Starting Strong tier 1 > 3
- Sushi Bento; Mighty Mulligan tier 2 > 3
- Pat Fusty; Heightened Perception tier 1 > 3
- Fusty The Snowman; Frosted Tips tier 2 > 3
- Etienne; Splody Darts tier 1 > 2
- Book Wyrm Etienne; Absolute ability tier 2 > 3
- Sauda; Sticky Situation tier 1 > 3
- Viking Sauda; Ceramic Chunker tier 1 > 3
- Jiangshi Sauda; Home Brew Alchemy tier 1 > 2
- Voidora; Enchanted Rebuttal tier 1 > 3
- Psi; Ability Stacking tier 1 > 3
- Geraldo; Extra Change > Bargaining Chip 3
- Gentleman Geraldo; Trick Shot A-tacks > Innate Ability 3
- Corvus; Confuddling Spelling tier 1 > Tit for Tat tier 3
- Silas; Esoteric Elementalist tier 1 > 2
Starting Team Monkeys
In addition to artifact changes, we have upgraded the towers for a number of starting teams that were struggling too much early on
- Quincy Boomer Monkey xx2 > Sniper Monkey xx2
- Obyn Greenfoot Druid xxx > x2x
- Sushi Bento Dart Monkey xxx > x2x
- Sushi Ben Banana Farm xxx3 > Monkey Sub xx2
- Rosalia Desperado 2xx > xx2
- Etienne Desperado xx2 > 2xx
- Boot Wyrm Etienne Wizard xx1 > x2x
- Adora Alchemist xxx > 2xx
- Psimbals Dart Monkey xx2 > x3x
- Gentleman Geraldo Sniper Monkey x2x > Tack Shooter x3x
- Gentleman Geraldo Glue Gunner x1x > Wizard Monkey x2x
- Corvus Bomb Shooter 2xx > Sniper Monkey 2xx
Looking ForwardCongratulations on being here for the drop of the 50th major content update for BTD6, and heartfelt thanks from everyone at Ninja Kiwi for supporting us with your playtime, suggestions, reviews, competitive spirit, purchases, community participation, Bloonstuber video watching, and for overall being the most supportive, creative, understanding, and most awesomest community imaginable. We are humbled by your appreciation and support, and we continue to love doing what we do because we have a genuine sense of partnership with our creators and players. Go eat some cake or a healthy banana equivalent!
- Sweepstakes
- Get ready for round 2. Based on the participation and positive feedback from the first Sweepstakes, look for the next one to drop in early November. A whole new set of challenges, with increased top tier difficulty by popular demand, and a groovy collector's item for a hundred lucky winners! What kind of groovy, you ask? The ones that play music - a colorful, limited edition, collector's vinyl record with 13 of Tim Haywood’s amazing melodies! The prize pack also includes awesome merch like a BTD6 hoodie, beanie, and more!
- Update 52
- Frontier Legends continues to be an amazing project that the team is super proud of. Core mechanics are in place, 6 new Bloon types working, custom-named Monkey with special traits, an entirely new system for Monkey and Hero persistent progress, and bespoke encounters are already incredible to play. So clearly, it’s almost time to show some sneak peeks. Keep an eye on BTD6 Discord, Reddit, and our NK social media in the next few weeks as we share our first visuals and gameplay!
- Ice Monkey Paragon confirmed! Don’t worry, we didn’t use up all of our ice-based puns on Silas.
- Console
- We are super appreciative of our dedicated console players, who have been so understanding of this complex development process. While we have made some huge strides and progress, we do have some sad news to share. The launch of Switch and updates for PlayStation and Xbox are now scheduled for Q1 2026 at the earliest. We apologize for this further delay and continue to appreciate your patience as we work hard to get this out!
- We have noted the adding team members to console, so reiterating that our studio tech lead and two other dedicated programmers are exclusively working on console. This is a priority for us.
- We have been making good progress on Switch couch co-op and a huge number of game screens are now working with controller (Odyssey, Quests, Challenge Editor, Trophy Store, Boss Events), but we have yet to complete big systems like Rogue Legends and Contested Territory. The integration of all these systems on Switch then enables controller support for these updates on PlayStation and Xbox, and those cannot be decoupled.
- Thank you again for your support and patience. We will provide another update in our final 'Looking Forward' section of the year.
- BTD6 Mod System
- We’ve received heaps of support for taking the time we need but also questions, concerns, and a little grief about the long delay on Game Editor. We have enough working now that we’re happy to update the name to the BTD6 Mod System, confirm it for the first half of 2026, and give a bit more detail about what it is.
- Tower Modder: change costs, stats, projectiles, abilities, and associated scripts for Monkeys, Heroes, and Paragons
- Bloon Modder: change stats, resistance properties, abilities, tier properties, and associate scripts for Bloons, MOABs, and Bosses
- Roundset Editor: edit or create roundsets with existing or modded Bloons, with a handy timeline visualizer
- Knowledge Mods: change stats and properties of all Monkey Knowledges
- All this and more, ready to build into Challenges or apply to the main game, with safe partitions away from competitive play, Achievements, and medals, and Black Borders, plus a clear way to switch back and forth from modded and unmodded data
- Words are one thing, but you want to see this, so we’ll be working on walkthrough videos and hopefully some Bloonstuber previews in November
Thanks again for your support through 50 awesome major content updates! Did you have your cake yet?!
Changed files in this update