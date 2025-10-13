- Adds new animations for all skills
- Adds a nicer explosion animation
- Improved minimap (It's now useful and not just squares)
- Large map will be shown if you press TAB (check "How to Play") for controller bindings
- There's now log message attached to reaching the next dungeon level
- Adds 'Stone' potion
- Performance improvements
Version 4.3.0
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows BreakHack Windows Depot 931041
- Loading history…
Linux BreakHack Linux Depot 931042
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update