 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Marvel Rivals Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
13 October 2025 Build 20364885 Edited 13 October 2025 – 07:32:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Adds new animations for all skills
- Adds a nicer explosion animation
- Improved minimap (It's now useful and not just squares)
- Large map will be shown if you press TAB (check "How to Play") for controller bindings
- There's now log message attached to reaching the next dungeon level
- Adds 'Stone' potion
- Performance improvements

Changed files in this update

Windows BreakHack Windows Depot 931041
  • Loading history…
Linux BreakHack Linux Depot 931042
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link