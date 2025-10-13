 Skip to content
13 October 2025 Build 20364715 Edited 13 October 2025 – 07:39:30 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Stellar Witch Patch 1.4.0


Text Error Fixes


  • Russian: Added missing sentence to Evil Spirit constellation description
    - Added "Wraiths do not appear in the shop" text

  • Simplified Chinese: Corrected Wraith constellation name
    - 阴凉处 → 亡灵 (Fixed inconsistency with in-game description text)

  • English: Corrected Wraith constellation name
    - Shade → Wraith (Fixed inconsistency with in-game description text)

  • Additional multilingual text consistency improvements and typo fixes

