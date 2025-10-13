Stellar Witch Patch 1.4.0
Text Error Fixes
- Russian: Added missing sentence to Evil Spirit constellation description
- Added "Wraiths do not appear in the shop" text
- Simplified Chinese: Corrected Wraith constellation name
- 阴凉处 → 亡灵 (Fixed inconsistency with in-game description text)
- English: Corrected Wraith constellation name
- Shade → Wraith (Fixed inconsistency with in-game description text)
- Additional multilingual text consistency improvements and typo fixes
Changed files in this update