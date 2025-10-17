 Skip to content
17 October 2025 Build 20364206 Edited 17 October 2025 – 04:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings, Station Managers!

To celebrate Steam Next Fest, we'll be doing a live play of the demo this week, on Thursday the 16th, at 9pm PDT!

Looking forward to seeing you all there!

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux Depot 3064621
