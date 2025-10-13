 Skip to content
13 October 2025 Build 20364158 Edited 13 October 2025 – 07:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Gameplay


  • There is a now an interactable “Meat Locker” next to the Bolt Burger terminals on ROX-1. The Meat Locker doesn’t do much yet, but as they come online it will allow you to equip your various cosmetics.


Art


  • Visual improvements to Calypso map and its Harvester area


UI / UX


  • Added language selection to a new “General” tab in the options menu


Bug Fixes


  • Fixed a bug that was keeping the “socials buttons” (Discord and Wishlist) on the main menu from being selectable on controller
  • Fixed some enemy navigation issues on Barbecunis
  • Fixed misaligned collision on Meat Vein prop in Scurvion Alpha


Known Issues


  • No significant performance tuning has been done yet. If you are graphics bound, you can try lowering the quality settings in the Esc menu via Options → Video, but systems with more constrained hardware may struggle
  • Not all input buttons and keys have icons in the UI yet. Text descriptions (eg. “J”, or “Button West”) will show up for things that do not yet have an icon in the input glyph map
  • When observing other players, some UI bits such as the reload HUD don’t show accurate information for the observed player
  • All cutscenes and voiceover dialogue are WIP (and most lines aren’t in at all yet)

