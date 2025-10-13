Skill Check Visuals Revamped

The indicators are now clearer. You’ll know exactly when you nailed it… or didn’t.

Reduced Spookie Gain from Scare Events

Some scares were a bit too much... They’ve been politely toned down.

Adjusted Spookie Values Across All Nights

Rebalanced values for a more optimized experience.

Toilet Paper Spookie Reduction Reworked

The math behind the roll has been recalculated for a more consistent relief.