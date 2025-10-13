 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Marvel Rivals Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
13 October 2025 Build 20363775 Edited 13 October 2025 – 06:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Skill Check Visuals Revamped
    The indicators are now clearer. You’ll know exactly when you nailed it… or didn’t.

  • Reduced Spookie Gain from Scare Events
    Some scares were a bit too much... They’ve been politely toned down.

  • Adjusted Spookie Values Across All Nights
    Rebalanced values for a more optimized experience.

  • Toilet Paper Spookie Reduction Reworked
    The math behind the roll has been recalculated for a more consistent relief.

  • Post–Night 5 Objective AI Updated
    Just making him a bit spookier...

Fixes

  • Resolved Various Bugs in the Post–Night 4 Scene

  • Fixed Missing Crucial Sounds

  • Night 5 Bug Fixes Nearly Complete

Thank you all for your feedback! It really means the world! Thank you for helping us develop the optimal Dookie experience!

-Silly Studioz

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3967951
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link