Changes
Skill Check Visuals Revamped
The indicators are now clearer. You’ll know exactly when you nailed it… or didn’t.
Reduced Spookie Gain from Scare Events
Some scares were a bit too much... They’ve been politely toned down.
Adjusted Spookie Values Across All Nights
Rebalanced values for a more optimized experience.
Toilet Paper Spookie Reduction Reworked
The math behind the roll has been recalculated for a more consistent relief.
Post–Night 5 Objective AI Updated
Just making him a bit spookier...
Fixes
Resolved Various Bugs in the Post–Night 4 Scene
Fixed Missing Crucial Sounds
Night 5 Bug Fixes Nearly Complete
Thank you all for your feedback! It really means the world! Thank you for helping us develop the optimal Dookie experience!
-Silly Studioz
