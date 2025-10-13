 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Marvel Rivals Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
13 October 2025 Build 20363743 Edited 13 October 2025 – 05:13:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixes made on October 13, 2025

- Added a "Game End" button to the title screen.

- Changed the way pigeons throw trash so that it disappears at the end of a stage.

- Fixed an issue where buttons would become unselectable when clicking the mouse on the pause screen.
- Fixed an issue where buttons would become unselectable when clicking the mouse on the clear screen.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3394902
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link