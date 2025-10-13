Fixes made on October 13, 2025
- Added a "Game End" button to the title screen.
- Changed the way pigeons throw trash so that it disappears at the end of a stage.
- Fixed an issue where buttons would become unselectable when clicking the mouse on the pause screen.
- Fixed an issue where buttons would become unselectable when clicking the mouse on the clear screen.
Updated October 13, 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3394902
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update