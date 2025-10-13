 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Marvel Rivals Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
13 October 2025 Build 20363654 Edited 13 October 2025 – 05:06:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the close button on pop-up windows was displayed as a keyboard button while a controller was in use.

  • Fixed a bug where the minimap for 'Snowy Summit - 18' was not displayed correctly.

  • Fixed an issue where the game would become unplayable if the Skeleton Lich was defeated while attempting a wide-area lightning attack.

  • Fixed a bug where the fast-forward tutorial button for the Japanese language was not displayed correctly.

  • Modified the treasure description text for the English language.

Adjustments

  • Modified the UI for the Trove.

  • Added a 'Show Info' tutorial.

  • Adjusted the 'Breezy Beach - 1' level.

    • This adjustment was made considering the placement of the 'Show Info' tutorial message, and the content itself has not changed significantly.

  • Added a 'Restart' button to the results screen.

  • Changed the color of the text displayed upon achieving excess progress after the ending.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3214531
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link