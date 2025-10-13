Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where the close button on pop-up windows was displayed as a keyboard button while a controller was in use.
Fixed a bug where the minimap for 'Snowy Summit - 18' was not displayed correctly.
Fixed an issue where the game would become unplayable if the Skeleton Lich was defeated while attempting a wide-area lightning attack.
Fixed a bug where the fast-forward tutorial button for the Japanese language was not displayed correctly.
Modified the treasure description text for the English language.
Adjustments
Modified the UI for the Trove.
Added a 'Show Info' tutorial.
Adjusted the 'Breezy Beach - 1' level.
This adjustment was made considering the placement of the 'Show Info' tutorial message, and the content itself has not changed significantly.
Added a 'Restart' button to the results screen.
Changed the color of the text displayed upon achieving excess progress after the ending.
