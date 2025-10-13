Hello everyone! Just some various bug fixes and optimizations this time :)
Changes
- Changed and optimized some LODs for trees and saplings
- Optimized the forest for lower end systems by adding density scaling to the bushes and saplings
- Optimized saplings' shadows for better performance in forest
- Changed Jax's birthday to Windy 12th
- Changed Dawn's birthday to Warm 10th
Bug Fixes
- Sometimes when using a mouse and keyboard in co-hop, player 2's screen will consume player 1's input, preventing camera movement and some other things
- Leaving the tutorial in co-hop while another player is talking to a rabbit can cause a dialogue instance to stay on the screen until exiting to the main menu
- Calendar only displaying one birthday when there are two on a specific day
- If wearing a hat while entering in the Great Bunnish Bakeoff event, the hat doesn't turn invisible when the player does, causing visual anguish
