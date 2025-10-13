 Skip to content
13 October 2025 Build 20363437 Edited 13 October 2025 – 16:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Improvements

  • Disconnecting a gamepad pauses the game. Now it also shows an image signaling this fact to give feedback on why the pause menu was opened.

Changes

  • Increased the invincibility duration of the grounded dodge from 0.24 to 0.3 to match the duration of the aerial dodge, now both last the same.

  • Reduced the damage of the Flow Razor Wings in Hyper mode from 3 to 2.

  • Now Razor wings, both in normal and hyper, contribute to revenge value.

Fixes

  • Fixed Candy's Lightning strike, hitbox is a bit too large for each lightning.

  • Fixed Candy's Thunder Dance, it's hitbox now hits every 0.66666 seconds instead of 2 times per second.

  • Fixed Candy's Thunder Dance, it now tries to go away for a moment after hitting you instead of staying next to you.

  • Fixed rotating the camera using a gamepad doesn't always work when the stick is moved nearly completely horizontal or vertical, with the value reported in that axis being not 0 but very close to it. It was easier to encounter the problem with a gamepad with joystick drift or when using Steam Input.

  • Fixed missing outline on some texts.

  • Fixed some props can't go through the ocean goop.

Changed files in this update

