Disconnecting a gamepad pauses the game. Now it also shows an image signaling this fact to give feedback on why the pause menu was opened.

Now Razor wings, both in normal and hyper, contribute to revenge value.

Reduced the damage of the Flow Razor Wings in Hyper mode from 3 to 2.

Increased the invincibility duration of the grounded dodge from 0.24 to 0.3 to match the duration of the aerial dodge, now both last the same.

Fixed Candy's Lightning strike, hitbox is a bit too large for each lightning.

Fixed Candy's Thunder Dance, it's hitbox now hits every 0.66666 seconds instead of 2 times per second.

Fixed Candy's Thunder Dance, it now tries to go away for a moment after hitting you instead of staying next to you.

Fixed rotating the camera using a gamepad doesn't always work when the stick is moved nearly completely horizontal or vertical, with the value reported in that axis being not 0 but very close to it. It was easier to encounter the problem with a gamepad with joystick drift or when using Steam Input.

Fixed missing outline on some texts.