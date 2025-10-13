 Skip to content
13 October 2025 Build 20363384 Edited 13 October 2025 – 05:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patched to fix a vulnerability discovered in the Unity engine. Be sure to grab this update!

From Unity:

An important message
A security vulnerability was identified that affects games and applications built on Unity versions 2017.1 and later for Android, Windows, Linux, and macOS operating systems. There is no evidence of any exploitation of the vulnerability, nor has there been any impact on users or customers. We have proactively provided fixes that address the vulnerability, and they are already available to all developers. The vulnerability was responsibly reported by the security researcher RyotaK, and we thank him for working with us.

Thanks!

-Moonloop

