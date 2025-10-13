Mini Update Ver.1.20

Changes
Enemy Characters
- Increased the movement speed of enemies when not in combat to reduce the time they block the path.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where enemies would fall through floor panels into holes.
- Added a countermeasure for a bug where attacks would continue if the game menu was opened during an attack. (I could not confirm this bug in my environment, so I cannot verify if it is fixed.)
- Fixed a bug where the positional relationship on the 4th floor was incorrect when falling into holes on the 5th floor.
- Fixed a bug where the "Discover 40 Hidden Doors" achievement count was incorrect.
UI & Inventory
- Changed the behavior for stackable items: when picking up items, they now prioritize stacking in existing slots instead of being placed in empty slots.
- Reduced the attack lockout time after picking up an item.
Localization
[list][*]Reflects latest translations by volunteers.
Please see [url=https://steamcommunity.com/app/2918410/eventcomments/591758483838271925?snr=1_5_9_]here[/url ] for more information about the translation work. I would be happy to assist you.
[/list]
Changed files in this update