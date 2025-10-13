 Skip to content
13 October 2025 Build 20363340
Update notes via Steam Community

[Fix] Overlapping text on the H action button

[Change] Gallery now fully unlocked

[Tweak] Reduced boss attack speed

[Change] Swapped default keys: Left Shift = Roll, E = Parry

[Removed] Illustrations from the “Book of Memories”

