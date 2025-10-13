Hello fellow mages!



Today I have a sizeable update for TFA! This addresses some of the most common bugs and complaints about the game, particularly its onboarding process & tutorial. There are new Steam Achievements, new Research quests & abilities, and a sizeable performance improvement on mid-range hardware over previous versions!

Want to polymorph your apprentices into bounce-able frogs and back? Research Hexcraft!

I apologize for the pace of updates to the game, I've had to step away from game development for a time to deal with personal issues and mental health surrounding it and everything.

As always, I'm more than happy to address any bugs with the game or look into any suggestions or complaints regarding it. The Steam Community and TPD discord channel are great ways to get in contact with me, as well as the support email support@theplanardanse.com.

Myself, and the artists I worked with to bring you TFA, wish you the best of spells in your construction of your Arcane Conservatory. I can't wait to show you what the Planar Danse is working on next :)



Happy casting!

K.S. Morii