13 October 2025 Build 20363154 Edited 13 October 2025 – 04:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed Equipment menu preventing you from equipping or unequipping items.
  • Failing to join a server now kicks you to the main menu.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit KoboldKare Content Depot 1102931
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit KoboldKare Linux Depot 1102933
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit KoboldKare Mac Depot 1102934
  • Loading history…
