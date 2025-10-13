

Steam Deck Capabilities added:

• Auto-resolution detection - game adapts perfectly whether you're handheld, docked, or streaming to TV

• Full controller support for all menus and settings

• Seamless experience across all Steam Deck display modes



New Display Settings

• Fullscreen toggle (easy alt-tab on desktop!)

• Graphics Quality presets (Low/Medium/High) for performance tuning

• Settings now accessible via controller with smooth navigation



Technical Improvements

• Fixed crashes when Steam isn't running

• Better UI element positioning with controller

• Improved settings initialization



Now that the game engine update is complete, I'll be working towards Steam Deck verification next!