0.43 Steam Deck Ready! New display/graphics settings
Steam Deck Capabilities added:
• Auto-resolution detection - game adapts perfectly whether you're handheld, docked, or streaming to TV
• Full controller support for all menus and settings
• Seamless experience across all Steam Deck display modes
New Display Settings
• Fullscreen toggle (easy alt-tab on desktop!)
• Graphics Quality presets (Low/Medium/High) for performance tuning
• Settings now accessible via controller with smooth navigation
Technical Improvements
• Fixed crashes when Steam isn't running
• Better UI element positioning with controller
• Improved settings initialization
Now that the game engine update is complete, I'll be working towards Steam Deck verification next!
