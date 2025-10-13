 Skip to content
13 October 2025 Build 20363134 Edited 13 October 2025 – 04:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1. Fixed the issue where the dice would get stuck or go out of bounds on the map.
2. Improved the game to prevent players from leaving the map without solving the puzzle.
3. For any other issues, please report them to clshaze@naver.com

