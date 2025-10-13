1. Fixed the issue where the dice would get stuck or go out of bounds on the map.
2. Improved the game to prevent players from leaving the map without solving the puzzle.
3. For any other issues, please report them to clshaze@naver.com
Update Note 10월 13일
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update